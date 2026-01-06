Hankook Tire-Sponsored TGL Presented by SoFi Tees Off Season 2 with Rematch of Inaugural Finalists

Season 2 opened Dec. 28 with a marquee matchup between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club

Inaugural season finalists reunited in a highly anticipated rematch to launch the new season, with Atlanta Drive GC securing a hard-fought victory

Hankook Tire branding to appear throughout the season across in-venue LED displays and national television broadcasts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire, the first-ever Official Tire Partner and Founding Partner of TGL, marked the opening of TGL's second season on December 28, with Atlanta Drive GC beating out New York Golf Club in a marquee matchup to kick off the season and launch the league's 2026 campaign.

As part of its multi-year partnership, Hankook Tire is prominently featured throughout Season 2 through on-site LED displays, broadcast-visible placements, and national television coverage, reinforcing the brand's premium positioning among golf and sports fans.

"The launch of TGL Season 2 marks an important moment for both the league and our partnership," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Hankook has a long history of supporting performance-driven sports, and TGL's technology-forward approach aligns naturally with how we think about innovation, allowing us to engage fans in a fresh and compelling way."

The Season 2 opener featured a highly anticipated rematch between the two teams that advanced to the inaugural TGL Final Series. Atlanta Drive GC entered the matchup as the defending champion after defeating New York Golf Club to claim the league's first title, carrying a 3–0 head-to-head record into the new season. Atlanta Drive GC was represented by Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover, while New York Golf Club fielded Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young. In a stunning moment, Bill Horschel drained a 37-foot eagle putt, renewing one of the league's early rivalries and setting the tone for the season ahead.

Co-founded by sports executive Mike McCarley with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, TGL continues to draw attention for its technology-driven approach to golf, combining advanced simulation with live, primetime competition. Season 2 matches will be played at the SoFi Center in Florida, a purpose-built venue featuring a 64-by-53-foot simulator screen and an adaptive short-game GreenZone that together recreate real-world golf conditions inside the arena.

TGL Season 2 runs through March and includes 15 matches featuring six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, New York Golf Club, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, with 24 PGA TOUR players competing as the league builds toward its championship conclusion on March 23, 2026.

Each TGL match is contested across 15 holes, split between a nine-hole Triples session and a six-hole Singles session, with up to three players per team active at a time. The format also incorporates league-specific elements such as "The Hammer," along with a Shot Clock, Timeouts, and live "Hot Mic" access to enhance pace of play and fan engagement.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL's home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league's champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences' Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ's Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL's teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule, and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

