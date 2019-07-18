Hankook Tire Donates DAV Transportation Network Vehicle to Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus

This new seven-passenger vehicle will join DAV's fleet of volunteer-driven vehicles around the country that provide free rides for injured and ill veterans to VA medical facilities. The vehicle was officially unveiled at a ceremony at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus yesterday, where officials from Hankook Tire, DAV and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, along with volunteer drivers from the Transportation Network, welcomed the 2019 Ford Flex.

"Lack of reliable transportation is a major barrier for many veterans to access the healthcare services they earned. This donation will help the DAV Transportation Network offer 200,000 rides every year," said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. "Hankook's ongoing support will ensure many Tennessee veterans will get the care they deserve. They're helping us keep a sacred promise to those who served."

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the partnership between Hankook Tire and DAV to support the veteran community. Hankook Tire continues its commitment to DAV and helping veterans through mobility. Hankook Tire also sponsors DAV's Mobile Service Office (MSO) program where DAV benefits experts drive their "office on wheels" across the country to counsel and assist veterans and educate them and their families on the benefits and services earned in service.

"Every day Hankook Tire is committed to helping and honoring those who served in the military. We're proud that nearly 25 percent of our Clarksville-based employees are veterans, and we know the importance of being able to access the services they need and deserve," said Hosung Suh, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "We're honored to enable better access to medical care by providing mobility services to our hometown, Nashville-area, veterans with the new Hankook-sponsored vehicle permanently stationed at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Nashville Campus."

Those in the Nashville area who are interested in being a volunteer driver for the Transportation Network vehicle can sign up at https://www.tfaforms.com/4692174.

For more information on Hankook and DAV's continued partnership, visit dav.org/hankook.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.