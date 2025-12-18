U.S. Drivers Weigh Winter Tire Choices: Hankook Tire Gauge Index Survey Reveals All-Weather Tire Trends

New survey findings reveal insights into Americans' attitudes toward all-weather and all-season tires

Hankook Tire's Gauge Index, the longest running survey of driver behavior in the tire industry, examines tires solutions for navigating winter roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Americans already facing winter weather conditions, Hankook Tire's latest Gauge Index survey finds 9 in 10 U.S. drivers who currently don't have all-weather tires equipped on their vehicles are likely to research all-weather tires before their next tire purchase. The new nationwide survey highlights the differences in how drivers view all-weather and all-season tires, particularly regarding tire performance, year-round reliability, and convenience. All-weather tires are typically designed for better winter performance and improved control on snow or icy roads, while all-season tires are typically better suited for more milder driving conditions, like dry or wet roads.

All-Season Tires Remain Popular, But Interest in All-Weather Is Strong

All-season tires remain the most widely used among Americans, with 43% of respondents reporting they have all-season tires on their current primary vehicle. Despite this, 32% now opt for all-weather models. Boomers are the most likely to have all-season tires (59%), while Millennials are more likely to prefer all-weather options (35%).

Among those yet to try all-weather tires, 90% say they are likely to research these options before their next purchase—and nearly all current all-weather tire users (99%) plan to stay with the category.

Cost and maintenance remain as key considerations for Americans when tire shopping, with 29% saying the cost of specialized tires (winter tires, High-Performance, Ultra-High-Performance tires) is the main drawback to not having multi-season tires, followed by nearly a quarter (24%) who credit the inconvenience of switching tires as the biggest downside to not having multi-season tires.

Drivers Consider Convenience in Year-Round Tire Solutions

Survey results show that U.S. drivers consider all-weather and all-season tires equally convenient for year-round use (50% each). However, more drivers consider all-weather tires more effective on wet roads (56%), snowy or icy terrain (52%), and even in dry conditions (34%), edging out all-season tires in each category (44%, 43%, 40% respectively).

While drivers say all-weather tires are helpful in maintaining traction and control across a wide range of weather conditions, they associate all-season tires with comfort. One in five (21%) Americans believe all-season tires provide a quieter ride with reduced road noise.

Generational perspectives also reveal a divide between convenience and ability. Boomers overwhelmingly credit all-weather tires for providing the ease of a single, year-round solution (62%), the highest rate among any age group. Meanwhile, Gen Z drivers associate all-weather tires with their versatility across both wet (56%) and dry (46%) road conditions.

Additionally, regional differences emerged in the findings:

Drivers in the Midwest are most likely to connect all-weather tires with effective driving on wet roads (60%)

(60%) Southerners value enhanced safety in a variety of driving conditions more than others (44%).

more than others (44%). Northeastern drivers are more likely than others to select all-weather tires for effective dry-weather driving (42%)

Durability, Convenience, and Safety Drive Purchase Decisions

While some purchase choices often reflect long-term factors, like durability and total cost, many drivers also consider day-to-day safety concerns when looking for a new set of tires. Drivers reported that the most common performance challenges in heavy rain or light snow are traction loss (29%) and increased braking distances (21%).

When selecting a new set of tires, more than a quarter of drivers (26%) prioritize durability and extended tire life, followed by year-round convenience (22%) and reliable grip and handling (16%). Brand reputation and peer reviews hold particular sway among Gen Z and Millennials, with 20% in these groups citing them as the leading purchase consideration.

The Hankook Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving, fielded since 2014. The latest survey was conducted on October 27 through October 29, polling 1,000 randomly selected American drivers aged 18 and older.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

