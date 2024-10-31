Hankook Tire Launches New Weatherflex GT for All-Climate and Weather Confidence

- First product in new all-weather brand portfolio, Weatherflex

- Engineered for all-weather performance, the Weatherflex GT delivers year-round performance with no seasonal tire changes required

- Weatherflex GT features 3PMSF certification and a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced its latest product portfolio expansion with the launch of the Weatherflex product family and the Weatherflex GT. As the first member of the Weatherflex family, the Weatherflex GT is an all-weather product that delivers year-round control and confidence, especially during harsher weather months and snowy road conditions. Backed by a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) rating, Hankook designed the Weatherflex GT to accommodate a variety of fitments from compact to full-size vehicle segments.

Hankook Tire's Weatherflex GT is an all-weather product that delivers year-round control and confidence, especially during harsher weather months and snowy road conditions.

The Weatherflex GT features a new tread compound that incorporates higher levels of silica and resin to enhance wet and dry grip and increase durability, helping drivers go the distance. As a one-tire solution, the Weatherflex GT provides consumers with greater flexibility and convenience without the need to switch between season-specific tire products.

"Our all-weather tire portfolio has been an exciting and especially innovative segment at Hankook," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our Weatherflex GT product is one of our most technologically advanced tires, delivering dependable year-round performance in any condition, which is no small feat. It's an ideal option for the consumer who lives in a region that normally experiences mild to severe winter elements and wants the added convenience of not requiring seasonal tire changes."

As one of the most versatile categories, the all-weather tire segment has been a constant source of technological innovation at Hankook Tire for the past 17 years. This pursuit of delivering one solution for unwavering performance year-round has culminated in the launch of the new "Weatherflex" product family and serves as a new benchmark for superior control no matter the climate.

Along with its specially formulated compound, which provides drivers with year-round, all-weather control, the Weatherflex GT is engineered to go the distance and offers a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. As opposed to single-pitch tire architectures, the Weatherflex GT features a new multi-pitch tread sequence that delivers a quiet and comfortable ride. To tackle the diverse weather conditions and meet the needs of drivers year-round, the Weatherflex GT offers benefits such as:

- Year-round versatility thanks to innovative tread pattern features that enhance traction in both wet and dry conditions in addition to snow performance.

- Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification mark ensuring a higher level of safety and control in severe snow and ice conditions.

- Convenience and cost-savings by removing the need for seasonal tire changes, consumers save time, money and storage space with added peace of mind in the event of sudden weather changes.

The Weatherflex GT will be on display for the first time at the 2024 SEMA event at the Hankook Tire Booth (#84040 in the Silver Lot). It will be available in January 2025 in 37 sizes from 15 to 22 inches with additional sizes planned for introduction in Fall 2025. For more information, visit the Weatherflex GT product page.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.