Hankook Tire Offers Consumer Savings with Fall Classic Rebate

Consumers who purchase four or more qualifying Hankook tires from authorized dealers between September 18 and October 31, 2020 are eligible for the savings. The Fall Classic Rebate is online-only and all rebate forms should be submitted at www.hankookrebates.com .

"We are pleased to celebrate the start of the MLB postseason by offering seven great rebate patterns for consumers," said Curtis Brison, Hankook's Vice President of Passenger and Light Trucks Sales. "New data from the Hankook Gauge Index found 65 percent of Americans are likely to take a road trip this fall. As more drivers prepare to travel by car this season, our Fall Classic rebate offers more opportunities to save on a variety of Passenger, Light Truck and SUV tires, including our versatile new all-weather product, the Kinergy 4S2."

Qualifying tires offered through the Fall Classic Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $80 Rebate - Hankook Dynapro MT2 (RT05) Aggressive Off-Road All-Season $70 Rebate – Hankook Kinergy 4S2 (H750) All-Weather All-Season $60 Rebate – Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) All-Terrain All-Season $50 Rebate - Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (H452) Ultra-High Performance All-Season $50 Rebate - Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33) High Performance All-Season $50 Rebate – Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) Premium SUV All-Season $40 Rebate - Hankook Kinergy PT (H737) Premium Touring All-Season

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

