Hankook Tire Offers Up to $120 in Savings with Great Catch Rebate

New rebate offers savings on EV, all-season and all-terrain tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As drivers and fans across the country relish in the new baseball season, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its first consumer promotion of the year, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through July 7, 2024. Twelve of Hankook's premium EV, passenger, light truck and SUV tires headline this promotion, from all-season iON to high-performance Ventus lines. Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

Light truck and SUV owners can score savings on two new touring tires: the Kinergy XP, designed for maximum comfort and control, and the Dynapro HPX with extended tread life and improved grip.

EV owners can also save on all-season tires with the iON evo AS, developed with Hankook Tire's EVolution Technology. Hankook's exclusive iON line is engineered specifically to optimize performance on EVs, including extended battery range, reduced road noise, and a unique grip performance for EVs.

The tires that qualify for Hankook's Great Catch Rebate include:

Rebate Amount / Product Product Description $120 – iON evo and iON evo SUV High performance designed for electric vehicles $120 – iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV All-season performance designed for electric vehicles $100 – Dynapro HPX *NEW All-season premium touring $100 – Dynapro AT2 Xtreme Premium all-terrain $100 – Kinergy XP *NEW All-season performance CUV/SUV touring $80 – Kinergy PT Premium touring all-season $80 – Kinergy 4S2 and Kinergy 4S2 X All-weather CUV/SUV touring $80 – Ventus S1 AS and Ventus S1 evo Z AS X High performance all-season, Ultra-high performance all-season

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

