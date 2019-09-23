Hankook Tire Selected as Original Equipment on Audi's Q8 Model Series

The Audi Q8, with its single frame radiator grille in octagonal design, is based on the successful Audi Ur-Quattro. The new SUV Coupé offers plenty of space, is luxurious and highly networked. High-tech navigation system, voice control, an agile chassis with Hankook tires in dimensions from 20 to 22 inches and powerful engines make the Q8 a dynamic vehicle that is particularly suitable for everyday use.

"We are very pleased that our products have again been selected for a new Audi model," said Hyunjun Cho, Head of Hankook's OE Division. "Even as a long-standing supplier to Audi, it is an honor to have been named original equipment supplier for the top-model of the Q-Series. In addition, we are proud that we will supply the full range of our treads for the Q8 to various markets."

"The Hankook tires provide particular support for agile handling when driving dynamically," said Moonhwa Hong, Vice President of Hankook's OE Development Department. "The central requirement in the course of the development was the tire design. Because of the generally higher vehicle loads with large SUVs and the resulting load index to be fulfilled in combination with the possible high speeds, the durability of the tire design was of course particularly important. In addition, we paid special attention to the required vehicle attributes in both wet and dry conditions."

For U.S. markets, the Dynapro HP2 is Hankook's light SUV (and light truck/crossover) touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance, in both wet and dry environments. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

While the Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV and Winter i*cept evo 2 SUV models will be initially released for European markets, they will be launched in the U.S. early 2020.

