Hankook Tire Supplies Original Equipment for 2021 Porsche 718 Models

"Porsche stands for particularly high-performance sports cars, delivering a high level of driving pleasure and, at the same time, full suitability for everyday use. However, this also makes tire development very complex," says Sanghoon Lee, President of Hankook Tire Europe. "We are therefore very pleased with this original equipment, as it demonstrates the impressive performance of our products across the entire range."

The Ventus S1 evo3 is equipped with a high-strength bead core which, in combination with the reinforced sidewall, ensures high driving stability, straight-line stability and steering precision in addition to sporty, dynamic handling. To further enhance driving stability and steering precision, a particularly light rayon carcass is used, along with a special aramid composite material in the belt area. Together, this reduces the unwanted expansion of the rolling circumference by up to 60 percent, even at very high speeds, compared to conventional materials. The special tread compound using high-performance natural resins ensures the necessary grip and excellent traction and braking performance on both dry and wet roads.

Klaus Krause, Head of the European Hankook Development Center in Hanover explains: "Our engineers aimed to ensure that the Ventus S1 evo3 would outperform its predecessor in almost all areas and become the most successful original equipment tread for Hankook on the market to date. The result of their work is an ultra-high performance tire that can provide optimum support for the excellent dynamics of sports cars such as the Porsche 718 Boxster."

"Sports cars with a mid-engine are always something special. That's why the special driving experience of the Porsche 718 Boxster played a big role in the test drives," confirms Aleix Alcaraz, development driver at Hankook Tire, responsible for the sports car division. "The result is a tire that is in perfect harmony with the vehicle. Good grip in every situation, the necessary lateral stiffness and high steering precision, all of which are essential for both safety and driving pleasure with a sports car. This is exactly what our tire delivers."

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

