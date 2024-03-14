Hankook Tire to Showcase Latest EV Tires at Electrify Expo, Sponsor Demo District

- Hankook's complete range of iON tires will be on display at Long Beach, San Francisco, New York, and Austin events

- Electrify Expo's Demo District, presented by Hankook, promotes EV adoption

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire is proud to announce its participation in this year's Electrify Expo, where it will showcase its full line of electric vehicle (EV) tires at select cities and will sponsor the Demo District at all Electrify Expo events. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience Hankook's innovative iON tire lineup tailored specifically for EVs.

Hankook Tire showcases its iON live of EV tires at Electrify Expo

Hankook's commitment to the EV market is reflected in its comprehensive suite of iON products, including the highly acclaimed iON evo and iON evo AS tires, built to meet the unique demands of EVs. The iON products, engineered with exclusive technology that focuses on tread wear, noise reduction and unique grip performance specifically for EVs, reaffirms Hankook's dedication to shaping the future of mobility.

"As North America's largest and #1 EV event, Electrify Expo serves as an ideal venue for Hankook to demonstrate our full range of EV tires and engage with consumers who are passionate about electric mobility," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our iON tire lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior driving performance and safety for EV owners. By participating in events like Electrify Expo and showcasing our EV tire technology, Hankook aims to inspire consumers and the industry alike to embrace sustainable mobility solutions."

In addition to showcasing its iON tire range, Hankook will sponsor Electrify Expo's Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with electric vehicles. By supporting this initiative, Hankook aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and educate consumers about the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions.

"It is clear that there is a need for a tire that is exclusively designed for the unique characteristics of an electric vehicle, and that is something often overlooked by consumers," said BJ Birtwell, CEO of Electrify Expo. "Hankook's tire technology, and specifically its iON product, will provide greater performance and durability over traditional tires for EV owners. You really don't know how critical having an EV tire is until you experience the difference, and Electrify Expo attendees will be able to experience it firsthand."

Visitors to Electrify Expo in Long Beach, Calif., on May 31-June 2, San Francisco, Calif., on August 24-25, New York, N.Y., on October 12-13 and in Austin, Texas, on November 9-10 can expect to explore Hankook's full range of iON products, each designed to enhance performance for EVs from sedans to performance SUVs and across diverse driving conditions. From the iON evo and iON evo SUV, engineered for exceptional summer performance, to the iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV, offering all-season versatility, Hankook's tire lineup caters to the evolving needs of EV drivers.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.