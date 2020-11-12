Hankook Tire to Supply 2021 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Heavy Duty Models with Dynapro MT2 Tires

The Dynapro MT2, Hankook's Red Dot Award-winning new generation mud-terrain tire, is designed with off-road traction and on-road durability in mind. The Dynapro MT2 features an aggressive connected shoulder tread, V-shape shoulder scallops and stone-ejecting technology that provides additional rigidity, traction and protection against punctures. Engineered with 3D simulation software, the Dynapro MT2 comes equipped with an optimized terrain-strike tread design and a high turn-up three ply sidewall that provides added protection against off-road abrasions while also maintaining on-road comfort and functionality.

"When designing the Dynapro MT2, we took special care in its steering functionality and driving comfort," said Hyunjun Cho, Head of Hankook Tire OE Division. "As a result, though it is an off-road tire, its on-road performance is quite pleasant."

"The Dynapro MT2 is equipped with the most aggressive tread pattern that we have ever offered, making it a great fit for the heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of Central R&D Center. "We developed the Dynapro MT2 with a new split mold technology and 3D simulation software that allows for a more aggressive tread with a seamless sidewall that helps reduce noise and improve durability."

Hankook Tire began supplying original equipment tires to General Motors in 2002 and continues to equip multiple vehicles from GM such as the Chevrolet Malibu, Equinox, Spark, Sonic and Trailblazer, as well as the GMC Terrain and Buick Encore. Including the partnership with General Motors, Hankook Tire successfully supplies original equipment tires for 46 automakers.

