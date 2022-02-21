Hankook Tire to Supply Original Equipment for 2022 Infiniti QX60

Hankook's Dynapro HP2 provides a secure match for the new luxury SUV with the focus on a comfortable and quiet ride. The Dynapro HP2 serves all-season functionality with a high-density polyester carcass that improves steering stability and handling response. Noise reduction technology has been applied to maximize comfort, and a high loading silica compound lowers rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency. The Dynapro HP2 has set a standard for premium SUVs with its low noise, low rolling resistance, and excellent mileage.

The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 was designed to make the daily commute easier for the driver. Seven seats standard make it a perfect choice for a family SUV. Additionally, with the 9-speed automatic transmission, the 2022 QX60 can accelerate more responsively and with taller upper gears to enable longer cruises at a lower rpm for a quieter ride, which is supported by Hankook tires. INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, a system that automatically diverts power to the front wheels to adapt to road conditions and enhance traction, is also available on all grades. Paired with the high-performance Dynapro HP2 tires, it offers better dry and wet handling.

"As leaders in premium automotive technology, this pairing is an obvious choice that provides excellent value for drivers of the new INFINITI QX60," said Jeongho Park, Executive Vice President and Director of OE Division at Hankook Tire. "We will expand the OE portfolio for SUVs and continue to be committed through improvements in technology and quality assurance of our products."

"To serve the continually growing SUV segment, Hankook Tire is upgrading a lineup of tires with exceptional performance for SUVs," said Moonhwa Hong, Vice President of the OE Development Department at Hankook Tire. "For Dynapro HP2 in specific, we spent a lot of time and effort to minimize noise from tires so that drivers can enjoy the most powerful, yet quiet ride."

Hankook Tire aims to continue investing heavily in R&D to develop industry-leading OE products as part of its ongoing growth strategy for the SUV segment. Hankook's OE portfolio currently features 46 automakers including Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche among others.

