Hankook Tire to Support Car Hauler Segment with New SmartLine AL50 TBR Product

- SmartLine AL50 product optimized for long-distance transportation, durability and efficiency

- Expansion of Hankook Tire's Tennessee Plant to enable production of TBR tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced support for the challenging and unique commercial car hauler segment with its new SmartLine AL50 truck bus and radial (TBR) tire. The SmartLine AL50, in addition to Hankook's other commercial product lines, are part of the company's strategic vision. The current expansion of Hankook's U.S. manufacturing plant in Clarksville, Tenn., which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, will enable the production of one million TBR tires annually.

Hankook Tire today announced support for the challenging and unique commercial car hauler segment with its new SmartLine AL50 truck bus and radial (TBR) tire

"Our SmartLine AL50 TBR product is another key step in our plans to further support the commercial transportation industry, especially across some of its more nuanced applications, such as the car hauler segment," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire North America. "Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to continue that growth and continued investment in the U.S. commercial vehicle market upon the completion of the expansion of our Tennessee Plant which is underway and adds capabilities for TBR production in Clarksville."

Due to the height restrictions for loading vehicles, the car hauler segment poses considerable challenges in developing a tire that can accommodate significant load-bearing stresses, long-distance durability required for vehicle transportation, and a lower profile construction to address common clearance challenges. The SmartLine AL50 features a maximum load range of 7,390 lbs. per tire in its 60 series specification (295/60R22.5), which provides an advantage over other common 75 series specifications.

Equipped with a three-peak mountain snowflake rating (3PMSF), the SmartLine AL50 is engineered with muti-season performance in mind and technology to help commercial operators go the distance with innovations including:

Stiffness Control Contour Technology (SCCT) , which controls the dispersion of internal forces and maintains the casing profile to improve performance, safety and durability

, which controls the dispersion of internal forces and maintains the casing profile to improve performance, safety and durability Hidden Groove Technology that improves wet grip and traction, appearing when the tire reaches its 70% wear mark

that improves wet grip and traction, appearing when the tire reaches its 70% wear mark Innovative Mixing System (IMS) strengthening the bonding force between carbon black and rubber in the tire's compound, allowing greater durability and improved fuel efficiency

In addition to the SmartLine AL50, other Hankook Tire TBR products available for car hauler trailers include the AH37, DH37, TH31 and AH37 in select specifications. For more information, visit the Hankook TBR product page.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.