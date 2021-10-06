Hankook Tire Unveils New Rugged Terrain Dynapro XT and Next Generation Dynapro AT2 Xtreme

As Hankook's first Rugged Terrain product, the Dynapro XT features high-rigidity polygonal blocks and wide zig-zag grooves that offer excellent off-road traction in rugged conditions as well as an aggressive sawtoothed sidewall design that provides protection against punctures. The Dynapro XT also comes equipped with a 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating, allowing for excellent performance in severe snow conditions. Additionally, its optimized pattern provides a quiet and comfortable ride using arranged pitch variation technology, chamfered edges that minimize road impact and shoulder block cushions that absorb road noise.

The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, successor to the popular Dynapro AT2, has been reimagined with a more aggressive shoulder design, enhanced noise reduction and longer mileage with a 60k mileage warranty. It's aggressive high-depth sidewall blocks and cross-combined shoulder scoops enhance off-road traction and help prevent cuts and abrasions. The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is also 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rated, built with multi-directional grooves and sipes as well as biting block edges that provide added traction in wet and severe snow conditions. Although more aggressive than its predecessor, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme still provides quiet and comfortable on-road performance with its noise-reducing tie-bars and staged block edges.

"What makes the off-roading and overlanding communities so incredible is their enthusiasm and deep knowledge of every upgrade to their vehicle, and tires are no exception," said Curtis Brison, Vice President of PCLT Sales for Hankook Tire. "Having the opportunity to further support that next adventure and expand our off-road Dynapro offering to include the XT and AT2 Xtreme, along with the heavy-duty MT2, is an exciting moment."

"Built to perform in extreme rugged terrains, the Dynapro XT will provide drivers with functional off-road performance without compromising style, comfort and quietness," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme has been upgraded from its predecessor to include a more aggressive shoulder and sidewall design to handle off-road terrains, while maintaining its highway performance. It is built for the driver who is looking for balanced, everyday functionality with added all-terrain capabilities."

With the addition of the Dynapro XT and Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, Hankook's Dynapro family of products now covers on-road, off-road, all-terrain and rugged terrain segments to suit the needs of both Light Truck and SUV/CUV consumers. The Dynapro XT and Dynapro AT2 Xtreme are available now, with the continued release of additional sizes throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

