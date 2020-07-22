Hankook Tire's 'Never Halfway' Campaign Returns with Major League Baseball Theme

The Never Halfway campaign is the first advertising campaign dedicated solely to the U.S. market since the announcement of the MLB partnership in 2018. The main theme of the campaign is to not only depict Hankook's sheer passion for challenge and commitment to excellence, but also to show the company's commitment to adventure and chasing one's dreams.

As an official sponsor of MLB, this campaign demonstrates Hankook's partnership in two stories that capture emotional moments on the field, Hankook products and fans. Both commercials are centered on Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Hankook will also develop baseball-themed assets that feature Kershaw for print and digital campaigns throughout the partnership.

"We are excited about the launch of the 'Never Halfway' campaign,"said Sooil Lee, president of Hankook Tire America. "Both commercials show our passion for adventure and a commitment to quality, which also aligns with MLB's philosophy. These commercials demonstrate the strength of our partnership with MLB and will enable us to elevate Hankook Tire's brand across the country."

"Hankook's passion for their tires matches my passion for playing baseball," states Kershaw. "It's exciting that these ads are launching at the same time Major League Baseball is coming back."

The first ad "Long Catch" will air on July 23, 2020.

