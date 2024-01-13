Hanley House, Miss North Carolina's Teen,Wins 2024 Miss America's Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanley House was crowned the winner of the 2024 Miss America's Teen Competition. Hanley represented the state of North Carolina and wowed the judges with her lyrical dance routine to the song "Don't Stop Believing."

Crowned in Jovani Couture, Hanley's talent, poise, and dedication for her personal platform "Passion to Profit" which centers around instilling real-world skills that empower the next generation of entrepreneurs helped her secure the prestigious title of Miss America's Teen.

Hanley House, Miss North Carolina’s Teen crowned Miss America’s Teen 2024. Photo c

Along with the title, she will receive a prize package of $60,000 in tuition scholarships to attend a school of her choice or a 4-year Presidential Scholarship to the University of Alabama.

During her year of service, Hanley will travel across the country and use her platform to raise awareness about the importance of "Passion to Profit." She will also serve as a role model for young girls and a brand ambassador for the Miss America's Teen program.

The Miss America's Teen Competition is an annual event that showcases talented and intelligent young women from across the United States. The competition provides a platform for young women to use their voices and make a positive impact in their communities.

For more information about the Miss America's Teen Competition, please visit MissAmerica.org

About Miss America

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

