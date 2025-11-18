Hanna Andersson Reaches One Million Loyalty Members

Milestone achievement for leading children's apparel brand reflects strong customer engagement and multi-generational brand love

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, the trusted premium children's apparel and pajama brand celebrated as the "Champion of Childhood," announced it has reached a major milestone of one million Hanna Rewards loyalty members. With this achievement, the brand is turning its deep customer connections into an active, data-rich loyalty ecosystem that engages consumers well beyond peak shopping season and provides valuable feedback that informs the customer experience and design process.

Since its launch in 2023, the company's free Hanna Rewards loyalty program continues to disrupt the children's apparel space by granting members points when they shop, exclusive access to certain products, collections and discounts, free shipping, and a direct, members-only phone line to Hanna Andersson's personal shoppers.

"Reaching one million loyalty members reflects the strength of our brand and the trust families place in us," shares Aimée Lapic, Chief Executive Officer at Hanna Andersson. "Hanna Rewards has become a powerful way for us to learn from our customers and serve them better whether that's through more thoughtful product launches, a more seamless shopping experience, or meaningful value in return. We are grateful for this community and energized by what we can build with them next."

Data collected through the Hanna Rewards program powers the Hanna Andersson customer experience, informing everything from product design decisions and material selections to new partnerships and collaborations. The company's growth trajectory is supported by additional customer features, including a unique personal shopping service, which offers a high-touch experience in children's apparel for generational shoppers, leveraging trusted stylists to provide customers with guidance and inspiration throughout their shopping.

About Hanna Andersson

Started in Portland, Oregon in 1983, Hanna Andersson set out to celebrate the everyday magic of being a kid, in clothes that keep up. For over 40 years, they've championed childhood with pieces made to move effortlessly from playtime to storytime and everywhere in between. From the original matching family PJs in legendary organic cotton to the comfiest styles for play and the softest, safest baby essentials—Hannas are made to last. A true pioneer in sustainability, Hanna Andersson is known for "Hanna-Me-Down quality" which promotes circularity and longevity, while reducing waste. It is the #1 resold premium children's brand—and their commitment to the planet continues to grow. Made to play. Made to last.

