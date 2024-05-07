HANNA ANDERSSON ANNOUNCES NEW PHILANTHROPIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FOSTER LOVE

Aligning with Hanna Andersson's Philosophy of Being Champions of Childhood, the Company will Support Foster Love's Goal of Improving the Lives of Youth in Foster Care

PORTLAND, Ore., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's apparel brand, Hanna Andersson , announced today in time for National Foster Care Day, that they are kicking off a new philanthropic initiative with Foster Love to champion childhood and create a lasting impact for foster youth everywhere. The partnership will be ongoing and will encompass philanthropic giving, Hanna Andersson product donations, and unique volunteer opportunities with the organization for Hanna Andersson employees.

Davida Lindsay-Bell, Chief People Officer at Hanna Andersson said, "Hanna's 40-year legacy is deeply rooted in connecting with and giving back to our local communities, with a particular focus on enhancing the livelihood of children and families. We aim to be champions of childhood. Foster Love embodies this ethos completely with all the amazing work they do with foster children, and we are so thrilled to create this ongoing philanthropic partnership with them."

Foster Love is a dynamic non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care. Through collaborations with individuals, companies, and community partners, the organization ensures a brighter future for kids in foster care by providing essential resources, educational opportunities, and special, magical experiences.

Foster Love Executive Director Gianna Mulkay said, "We are thrilled to embark on such a special partnership with Hanna Andersson. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Foster Love as we align with a brand that shares our commitment to nurturing the potential of every child in foster care. Together with Hanna Andersson, we are excited to see how our combined efforts can bring about meaningful changes and provide even more opportunities for foster youth to thrive. Their dedication to quality and community fits perfectly with our mission to offer hope and support to these children, creating smiles and positive experiences that last a lifetime."

Hanna Andersson has always believed in championing childhood not only through the lines they create, but also in their community. Hanna Andersson participates in give back initiatives year-round, with a focus on supporting local communities in need, by donating products, time, and resources, especially at key moments for children like back-to-school and holiday.

Hanna Andersson creates premium baby and kids' clothing that are made-to-play, made-to-last, and made responsibly – from playful and vibrant designs to exceptional quality, comfort, and durability- Hannas are made to hand down again and again. Learn more about Hanna Andersson by visiting https://www.hannaandersson.com/ .

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com)

About Foster Lover

Foster Love is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to change the way children experience the foster care system in America. Through a network of individuals, corporate partners, hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other groups Foster Love is able to bring enriching programs to foster youth across the nation.

