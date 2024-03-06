HANNA ANDERSSON UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE NEW COLLECTION, HANNASOFT™

Premium, sustainable childrenswear brand releases a new baby collection made with TENCEL™

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson , the leading premium children and baby apparel brand introduces HannaSoft™, a new exclusive fabric made with TENCEL™ Lyocell. Launching today on HannaAndersson.com, the collection is designed for Hanna's youngest wearers in a buttery soft material with thoughtful features all new parents need. The new collection marks the first time ever that the iconic PJ brand has introduced a new core fabric in the category.

Hanna Andersson

HannaSoft™ complements the iconic Hanna Andersson assortment and offers a breathable, lightweight material perfect for hot sleepers or warmer climates. Crafted with the same standard in quality and durability consumers have trusted for 40 years, HannaSoft™ is a natural extension of the core Hanna Baby offering and will debut with baby sleepers, baby apparel, wearable blankets, knotted gowns, toddler pajamas, and a matching women's PJ set in simple, modern prints and a soothing, elevated color palette. Hanna Andersson plans to expand the assortment of HannaSoft™ offerings to include additional kids and adult products later in the year.

HannaSoft™ features sensory-friendly, scratch-free seams that lay flat on baby's skin and the entire collection is OEKO-TEX® certified safe from hundreds of harsh chemicals. The sleepers are designed with 2-way zippers for easy changes, fold over mittens to keep baby from scratching, extended cuffs that grow with baby, and go from footed to footless with ease. A wearable blanket and knotted gown provide comfortable, safe options to parents at bedtime and allow for easy changes throughout the night.

"We spent nearly two years perfecting our HannaSoft™ collection to ensure we bring something truly special to market that parents will obsess over for both its buttery soft feel and the Hanna quality they've come to expect from us," said Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. "We know parenthood is magical and stressful at the same time and these pieces are guaranteed to be a beloved staple in baby's drawer for years to come."

Hanna Andersson's HannaSoft™ collection is available now at:

https://www.hannaandersson.com/hannasoft

Styles & Pricing:

Baby Striped 2-Way Zip Sleeper in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $44

MSRP: $44 Baby Print 2-Way Zip Sleeper in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $44

MSRP: Baby Layette Wiggle Set in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $54

MSRP: Baby Layette Print Bodysuit in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $28

MSRP: Baby Print Pants in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $26

MSRP: Baby Layette Knotted Sleep Gown in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $32

MSRP: Baby Layette Print Stretch Top Knit Beanie in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $20

MSRP: Baby Layette Striped Blanket in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $36

MSRP: Baby Wearable Blanket in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $60

MSRP: Toddler Long John Pajama Set in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $48

MSRP: Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set in HannaSoft™

MSRP: $94

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to champion the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Swank, Jenna Dewan, Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian and more. (www.hannaandersson.com).

SOURCE Hanna Andersson