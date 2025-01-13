Hanna Andersson Brings Celebrated Author/Illustrator Mo Willems's Whimsical Characters to Life in the Newest Collaboration 'Starring' The Pigeon and Elephant & Piggie

The limited-edition line features Willems's iconic characters—The Pigeon and Elephant & Piggie—in playful designs on short john and long john pajamas and graphic tees. Perfect for bedtime, story time or any time, the collection brings Willems's "serious silliness" to life in irresistible new ways. Each piece captures the fun, whimsy, and creativity that define Willems's world. Parents will love the durability and softness of these pieces, while kids can delight in sporting their favorite characters.

"We are so excited to partner with Hanna Andersson on this beautiful range of comfy and fun pajamas and tees featuring The Pigeon and Elephant & Piggie," said Tori Cook, SVP of Franchise Management and Consumer Products at HPC. "We are big fans of Hanna Andersson's commitment to superior quality and design, and these standout offerings will help kids cozy up and settle down in style as they read their favorite Mo Willems books."

"We are always on the lookout for stories and moments that light up our kids' lives," said Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. "Mo Willems's books and playful characters do just that. They are favorites in so many of our households, and we've seen firsthand how much these books mean to our own families. We're thrilled to give parents and kids another way to celebrate and share in the joy these stories bring through this special collaboration."

Known for its premium fabrication, Hanna Andersson's high standards are seen and felt throughout the collection. The Pigeon pops in bright blues using OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified fabric and dyes, while Elephant & Piggie playfully parade across soft, certified organic cotton tees and pajamas meeting Global Organic Textile Standards.

The Elephant & Piggie x Hanna Andersson Collection is available now at https://www.hannaandersson.com/characters-elephant-piggie/ .

About Mo Willems

Mo Willems is the beloved artist and author behind #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Honors-awarded picture books like Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and the Knuffle Bunny series as well as his celebrated Elephant & Piggie early reader series, for which he has won two Theodor Seuss Geisel Awards and five Geisel Honors. Willems has published over 71 children's books — more than 50 of them New York Times bestselling titles — with 26+ foreign language translations. In addition to his Caldecott honors, Willems has earned six Emmy Awards for his writing on Sesame Street, where he began his remarkable career. He also has created three television specials, six animated series, seven musical adaptations, five licensed theater productions, and three touring exhibits – and he's the first-ever Education Artist-in-Residence at the esteemed Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson has been outfitting the adventure of childhood for over 40 years. It started with a Swedish mom in Portland, Oregon who set out to create pajamas and clothing with the same high quality she had grown up with in her native Sweden. From the original matching family PJs in legendary organic cotton to the comfiest styles for play and the softest, safest baby essentials—Hannas are made to last. A true pioneer in sustainability, Hanna Andersson is known for "Hanna-Me-Down quality" which promotes circularity and longevity, while reducing waste. It is the #1 resold children's brand—and their commitment to the planet continues to grow. Made to play. Made to last.

About Retail Monster

Launched by an executive team that brings over 70 years of retail, buying, sales, marketing, finance, and licensing experience to its clients, Retail Monster LLC ( www.retailmonster.com ) utilizes its relationships with best-in-class manufacturers and retailers to deliver strategic licensed programs to shelf. Established in March 2016, Retail Monster operates office locations out of Los Angeles; New York; Orlando; Bentonville, AR; Minneapolis, MN; and London, United Kingdom.

About Hidden Pigeon Company

Hidden Pigeon Company (HPC) is an exciting new multiplatform kids and family content company founded in early 2023 by celebrated children's book author Mo Willems along with Stampede Ventures and RedBird Capital Partners. It was formed with the goal of expanding the already-impressive reach and impact of Willems's best-selling catalog of children's books and intellectual property across all entertainment platforms – from television, film, and digital to live events, location-based experiences, licensing & merchandising, publishing, and more. Hidden Pigeon Company takes its name from Willems's immensely popular character, the Pigeon, from "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!" and "Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!," as kids and "former kids" (as Mo likes to say) – delight in finding The Pigeon hidden somewhere in all his books. HPC's Mo Willems Workshop YouTube Channel features fresh content based on Willems's characters and brands, including Elephant & Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, and The Pigeon, to inspire creativity and spark serious silliness.

SOURCE Hanna Andersson