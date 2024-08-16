HANNA ANDERSSON DEBUTS NEW CRAYOLA COLLECTION WITH CUSTOMIZABLE COLOR-IN PAJAMAS AND FAMILY MATCHING COSTUME

The two iconic heritage brands release new patterns across the celebrity-loved pajama line up, bringing creativity and inspiration to bedtime

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson , the leading premium children and baby apparel brand, is partnering with Crayola , the celebrated brand of color and creativity, to bring to life the new Crayola x Hanna Andersson Collection . Inspired by a shared devotion to championing childhood and empowering children to express themselves through dress and play, the Crayola x Hanna Andersson Collection features Color-In Pajamas that allows for hands-on customization, as well as Hanna Andersson Family Matching Costume and Back-to-School themed pajamas.

Understanding the importance of creativity and play in childhood, these two fun-loving brands are simplifying the search for more colorful and shared moments at home for parents. Through this collaboration, Hanna Andersson and Crayola strive to help parents connect with their children through art and self-expression, demonstrating that creativity is about bringing imagination into action.

"The Crayola brand emphasis on championing childhood is one that Hanna Andersson holds true to its brand ethos," said Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "We are proud to partner with another like-minded, heritage brand that prioritizes childhood creativity and brings a new wave of our beloved pajamas to life in unique patterns and colorways that allow for even more personalization."

This new collection will make creativity come alive through Hanna Andersson's first-ever Color-In Pajamas, available in both long and short pajama sets for 4-12 year olds, enriching kids' imaginations heading into bedtime. The customizable pajamas feature favorite characters from beloved prints alongside classic crayon graphics for kids to dream big with creativity using Crayola Fabric Markers, included with the pajamas.

"Crayola has inspired artistic creativity and self-expression in children for more than 120 years," said April Heeren, Senior Director, Americas Outbound Licensing at Crayola. "We are thrilled to collaborate with premium lifestyle brand Hanna Andersson, a brand that shares in the commitment and dedication to childhood imagination and adventure to bring vibrant and playful products to our consumers."

Just in time for Halloween, the Crayola x Hanna Andersson Collection will feature Hanna Andersson's Family Matching Costume pajamas stylized as classic Crayola crayons, allowing for each member to be their own unique shade in the family Crayon box. The Family Matching line will include two-piece adult pajama sets (Midnight Blue and Brick Red), kids pajama sets (Cotton Candy, Sky Blue and Macaroni and Cheese), baby sleeper (Sea Green) and pet Pajamas (Goldenrod). Back-to-School pajamas will round out the collection with signature Crayola crayon patterns in both long and short navy blue sets for 2-12 year olds. All pajamas will be made with the brand's 100% organic cotton, ensuring the same reliability and comfort parents have relied on for decades.

The Crayola x Hanna Andersson Collection will be available on www.hannaandersson.com beginning August 16.

