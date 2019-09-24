Hanna Andersson Enhances the Consumer Shopping Experience by Launching Two Strategic Innovation Studio Initiatives

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, one of America's most beloved names in children's apparel, has announced they will be quickening the brand's pace of digital innovation by teaming up with Iterate.ai to create a joint two-part Innovation Lab.

This two-part Innovation Lab will extend Hanna Andersson's high-technology creative presence in the product space into the digital space, enhancing its mobile services, in-home and in-store shopping experiences, and integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) into Hanna Andersson offerings.

"Successful companies leave their comfort zones, lean into innovation and take smart risks as part of the long-term digital transformation each industry is facing. We live in an ever-changing, increasingly fast-paced and digital world that quickly adjusts to revolutionary technologies and services. To succeed, a company's culture needs to place a high value on this customer generated data, speed and technical change," said Mike Edwards, CEO, Hanna Andersson.

The first of two Innovation Studios is a Rapid Test Studio designed to increase the velocity and number of experiments conducted on Hanna Andersson's website and mobile site each month. This workflow will speed up the absorption of unique digital tools, which are proven to improve the experience for the 7 million shoppers that visit the site yearly.

The second Innovation Studio is a Digital R&D Lab which will deliver high-technology, in-home shopping experiences, investigate IoT opportunities and explore new business model enhancements. In order to rapidly explore these opportunities, Hanna Andersson's digital innovation team will utilize Iterate's proprietary drag-n-drop Microservices development environment, Interplay, which provides finger-tip access to advanced AI technologies.

Both Studios will leverage Iterate.ai's platform and services that uncover, curate and validate emerging new digital technologies from around the world. As an industry leader, Hanna Andersson's goal is to enhance the customer journey and revolutionize how parents shop for their children by integrating these technologies.

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson (hannaandersson.com) is a premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand that has been creating clothing that allows kids the freedom to play and develop their independence for over 35 years. The brand is a trusted source for parents who want the softest, safe and organic, most durably crafted apparel for their children. Inspired by a love and appreciation of family, Hanna Andersson believes the most meaningful memories happen in the simplest moments. For press inquiries please contact Alex Scott, Ascott@fullpic.com.

About Iterate.ai

Located in Silicon Valley and Colorado, Iterate.ai is a practitioner of Open Innovation in the digital space. Iterate discovers and curates emerging technologies, builds digital prototypes, then implements proof-of-concept tests for its global member base. For large companies, this reduces time, costs and risks associated with analyzing and deploying innovative start-up technologies. For press inquiries please contact jennifer@iterate.ai or visit http://www.Iterate.ai.

SOURCE Hanna Andersson

