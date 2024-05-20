HANNA ANDERSSON TAPS FORMER FTD EXECUTIVE MIKE FRAZZINI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

In New Role Frazzini will Play a Pivotal Role in Helping to Scale the Business

PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's apparel brand, Hanna Andersson , announced today that Mike Frazzini, who previously served as Technology Chief of Staff for leading floral and gift marketplace FTD, has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Frazzini will spearhead all technological advancements as the company continues to grow over the next several years.

Mike Frazzini, Hanna Andersson

Reporting to CEO Aimée Lapic, Mike Frazzini brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the delivery of effective software products, systems integrations, and novel solutions for e-commerce, business intelligence, ERP, finance and operations. In his new role, he will lead a team in developing the technology to enable growth eCommerce initiatives, while ensuring high performance MarTech and back-end technology operations, including data infrastructure and technology governance.

At FTD, where Frazzini served as Technology Chief of Staff and second-in-command of FTD's 300+ person strong Technology division, he served as the CTO's principal advisor on matters of technology vision, architecture, craft, process, and organization structure. Prior to that, at Iterate.ai, a firm that specializes in helping enterprises solve "Innovators Dilemma," he served as Chief of Data Science and Insight Products. A true e-commerce pioneer, Frazzini was the first technology hire at eBags.com, where he served as CTO and SVP Operations. His leadership helped propel the growth of eBags, 6pm.com, Tumi.com, and other digital brands, shaping the online retail landscape and culminating in acquisitions by Zappos and Samsonite.

CEO Aimée Lapic said, "Mike is a visionary leader with the technology skillset that will help us in reaching our ambitious growth goals. We look forward to having him join the Hanna Andersson executive team."

Mike Frazzini said, "Hanna Andersson is such an incredible and well-respected kids apparel brand, with huge potential to scale their business even further. I'm looking forward to being part of and collaborating with the team to help achieve those goals."

Hanna Andersson creates clothes that empower kids to do their best – from comfortable construction details marrying form and function to happy prints and Hanna-me-down quality that's made to last. Featuring timeless silhouettes that are clean and modern yet never go out of style, learn more about Hanna Andersson by visiting https://www.hannaandersson.com/ .

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

SOURCE Hanna Andersson