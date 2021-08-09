Hanna Andersson Supports Baby2Baby with Essential Product Donation

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has announced a multi-million dollar product donation in support of Baby2Baby, the national non-profit organization which provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Hanna Andersson's donation of over 170,000 units of clothing, worth $4.6 million in retail value, will provide tens of thousands of children with essential items in time for what will be an uncharted physical return to the classroom for many students in the coming weeks. The brand's donation will help address and alleviate an increase in requests for basic necessities spurred by the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis. During the pandemic, Baby2Baby has distributed over 85 million essential items including diapers, formula, clothing, cribs, soap, shampoo, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, food and more to over one million children across the country impacted by COVID-19.

"Engaging with Baby2Baby for this donation is crucial to our mission -- to outfit the adventure of childhood, for all children," says Sally Pofcher, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "This fall especially as so many families prepare to go back to school, now is the time where kids should be allowed to be kids again. That means having access to comfortable and durable clothing that will take them from the first day of school to the last. Apparel is an important part of a child's access to independence, enabling free expression and a path towards building confidence and exploring the world around them. Baby2Baby is the perfect partner, and this donation was a natural fit, especially considering that basic necessities are needed now more than ever."

To date, clothing remains one of the highest requested items by the Baby2Baby families, especially as children prepare to return to the classroom. Families living in poverty are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic as they struggle to catch up on months of back rent, afford childcare in order to return to work, and keep their children safe in overcrowded conditions.

"Clothing is always at the top of any parent's list of what they need for their children," shared Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby. "Hanna Andersson's extremely generous commitment to provide $4.6 million in children's clothing to our program will help Baby2Baby to reach hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty across the country, allowing their families to use their extremely limited funds to focus on food and shelter after an unprecedented year."

Hanna Andersson has been outfitting the adventure of childhood for over 30 years by creating Hanna-me-down quality children's clothing with happy designs that are constructed for comfort, made for play and built to last. By embracing the Scandinavian principles of simplicity, independence, and sustainability, Hanna Andersson's high-quality, organic cotton products allow children the freedom to develop their imaginations while experimenting with the world around them. The donation from Hanna Andersson was executed in May of this summer and included items ranging from children's lounge and sleepwear, to swimwear and basics necessary for school, including henley shirts, chino pants, twill shorts, graphic tees and dresses, with clothing going to the children Baby2Baby serves across the country.

To keep up with the growing need, Baby2Baby continues to deliver over one million items each week to the most vulnerable communities. For more information on Baby2Baby's initiatives, visit baby2baby.org .

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Hanna Andersson reaches its customers through a seamless omnichannel platform encompassing e-commerce, catalog and brick-and-mortar retail stores. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

ABOUT BABY2BABY:

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 175 million items -- more than any organization of its kind -- to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

