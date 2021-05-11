Hanna Andersson Ushers In New Generation Of Strong Female Leaders Dedicated To Sharing Rich Brand Heritage

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has named Portland native Kelly Olmstead as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Olmstead joins CEO Sally Pofcher at the forefront of an impressive, predominantly female executive team committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. By embracing the Scandinavian principles of intentional design, sustainability, and childhood independence, Hanna Andersson creates high-quality, organic cotton products with happy designs that are authentically different from others in the children's space.

Olmstead is a brand executive with more than 20 years of expertise in the sporting goods industry, spending the larger part of her career at adidas. Skilled in marketing strategy and execution, brand communications, digital, retail, and eCommerce marketing, and more, she is an inspirational and proven leader of large teams. Most recently, Olmstead held the position of VP of Brand Activation at adidas, overseeing all consumer-facing marketing efforts in the US. She served on the global Extended Leadership group over the last 5 years, contributing to unprecedented growth for the adidas brand through focus on digital acceleration and building brand desire, especially in North America.

Olmstead is passionate about equality in the workplace, and as a working mom herself, looks to uplift and inspire the next generation of women and girls to achieve their goals and dreams. As a college hall of fame athlete, she takes great pride in the work she championed while at adidas to support females in sport through the She Breaks Barriers campaign. Olmstead's compelling storytelling and consumer connection abilities transcend the sporting goods industry; these superpowers will be paramount in her role at Hanna Andersson.

"I am so excited to join the talented team at Hanna Andersson and help take the brand to the next level. Hanna Andersson is a brand that stands for sustainability and inclusion, incredibly important values that mean so much to me and to today's parents. In my role as CMO, I'm eager to continue finding new and compelling ways to share these values, and the brand's rich heritage, with a larger audience of families who are demanding more from brands they support," said Olmstead. "The last year has changed so many things about consumer expectations – one of them being the way that consumers can experience and shop brands digitally. Hanna Andersson has done an incredible job shifting focus to a 100% digital model, and I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to continue to improve storytelling across the digital ecosystem."

Hanna Andersson is enthusiastic about Olmstead's dedication to expressing the brand's values through a digital-first model that will connect with a new generation of parents and families. Hanna Andersson has made a clear investment in the future of the brand by continuing to invest in strong leaders like Kelly Olmstead.

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Hanna Andersson reaches its customers through a seamless omnichannel platform encompassing e-commerce, catalog and brick-and-mortar retail stores. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com )

