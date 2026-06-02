Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. This accomplishment is no small feat, as employee engagement declines globally, HCM is creating a workplace where employees actually want to work.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. HCM is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) is an award-winning PR and brand storytelling agency recognized for its work with trailblazing brands in lifestyle, CPG, health, wellness, equity, tech, and innovation. The agency's integrated approach spans earned media, affiliate strategy, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and culture-forward programming built to reach modern consumers wherever they discover brands: top-tier press, social platforms, owned channels, affiliate partnerships, and AI tools. HCM elevates disruptor brands that address topics like women's health and reproductive rights, fuel equity and change, and use AI to solve issues from mental health to the pleasure gap.

Behind the work is a human-first culture built for the realities of modern work and life: a hybrid workplace, unlimited PTO, flexible and robust leave policies, and an industry-first "buddy benefit" that incentivizes team members for connecting outside the office. As FLORA Fertility's first corporate partner, HCM offers team members flexible, individually owned fertility insurance, a benefit that reflects the same values driving their client work in women's health. With wellbeing prioritized before workload and a team-led approach to culture, HCM sustains an industry-leading retention rate that reflects a workplace people genuinely enjoy.

"Of all the recognition we've earned, this award from Inc. is the most meaningful in our agency's history," says Hannah Cranston, founder and CEO of HCM. "When we started HCM, we set out to build a workplace I always wished existed, one where people come first. Every single member of our team goes beyond exceptional client work to actively shape who we are as a company - through our company events, committees, mentorship of newer team members, or simply how they show up for each other every day. To be recognized for what our team said about working here is the highest honor we could receive. We can win every award in our industry, but if the people sitting next to each other every day don't feel valued, seen, and proud of where they work, none of it matters. This one does."

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

For more information about HCM, visit www.teamhcm.com. To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About HCM

Hannah Cranston Media (HCM) amplifies the transformative power of mission-driven brands that are shaping industries and creating positive change. From developing creative brand activations to executing experiential events and influencer integrations, HCM serves as a natural extension of brands' communications teams. The agency partners with pioneers in health and wellness, equity, AI solutions, and tech to drive conversations that shape cultural discourse while maximizing visibility across earned, owned, and AI-powered discovery channels. Through strategic storytelling and relentless advocacy, HCM turns vision into action and promotes brands by fostering communities, championing causes, and igniting movements. For more information, visit www.teamhcm.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Hannah Cranston Media