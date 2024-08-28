TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking advancement in paper-like display technology will be revealed at IFA Berlin this September. With the ecoVISION Paper Display, e-readers can play full-colour video content, computer monitors can be used comfortably for reading, and digital signage can reach unprecedented levels of energy efficiency. HANNspree will showcase a new range of ecoVISION products, slated for release through late 2024 and early 2025, in IFA Next, stand H27-P20.

Introducing HANNspree ecoVISION™

HANNspree Unveils ecoVISION Paper Display at IFA 2024. Visit HANNspree in IFA Next, Stand H27-P20

HANNspree, part of flat panel display manufacturer HannStar, has been pioneering LCD technology since 2003. The ecoVISION Paper Display represents their latest innovation. By reflecting ambient light, an ecoVISION panel can minimize its reliance on internal light sources and consume up to eighty percent less power than a traditional LED-backlit panel. It combines fast, full-colour performance with advanced energy efficiency to set a new standard for LCDs.

In addition to its energy-saving benefits, ecoVISION technology also promotes personal health and well-being. It's true 8-bit, non-FRC, flicker-free, and low blue light features help reduce eye strain, leading to improved focus during extended screen use. This is especially valuable for those looking to boost cognitive stamina and productivity.

E-readers

These next-generation e-readers operate on Android 14. The larger version boasts a 10-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, 4000mAh battery, 5MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, 4GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. Its smaller counterpart features a 7.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, 3000mAh battery, 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM. Both models have an adjustable front light for use in low-light conditions.

Monitors

This new series of eyecare monitors builds on HANNspree's twenty-year legacy in monitor design and manufacturing. The pure reflective monitor features a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display that fully utilizes ambient light reflectance, making it ideal for environments with above 500 lux lighting. In contrast, the professional monitor offers a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display with an adjustable backlight option, which can be activated in low-light conditions.

Signage

HANNspree will unveil two new products at IFA 2024. One is a mobile sign designed for portable use cases, equipped with a 23.8-inch ecoVISION Paper Display, 9600mAh battery, and adjustable floor stand on wheels. Another is a fixed mount sign featuring a larger, 28-inch ecoVISION Paper Display. Both models fully utilize ambient light reflectance, making them ideal for outdoor, daytime use, and indoors with at least 500 lux lighting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491326/HANNspree_Unveils_ecoVISION_Paper_Display_IFA_2024.jpg