Hanon Systems Included in S&P Global's 2024 Sustainability Yearbook

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, leading global automotive thermal management supplier Hanon Systems (KS:018880) has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

S&P Global is a leading provider of data, technology and expertise that helps customers across various industries and markets make well-informed decisions. Its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices of companies across various industries. Companies are scored based on answers to a comprehensive questionnaire surrounding environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

"Sustainability stewardship is a strategic priority at Hanon Systems that embodies a journey to transparently operate as a good corporate citizen," said Subu Nagasubramony, president and co-chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "To be recognized in the prestigious S&P Sustainability Yearbook confirms our efforts to continuously advance our sustainability agenda across every aspect of our business."

The yearbook aims to distinguish individual companies by industry that demonstrate strength in corporate sustainability. Hanon Systems ranks as a 2024 yearbook member in the Auto Components category following a review of 2023 CSA scores of more than 9,400 companies worldwide. Criteria for the yearbook listing includes companies that score within the top 15% of their industry and a CSA score within 30% of the industry's top-performing company.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

Follow Hanon Systems:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanonsystems

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6bSZ7NMg7LPhXDyTOMwebQ/feed

SOURCE Hanon Systems