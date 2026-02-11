NetSuite Announces AI Innovations to Help Businesses Increase Efficiency

New automated close, reconciliation, narrative, and pricing capabilities help businesses accelerate the financial close, strengthen controls, and increase margins

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect -- Oracle NetSuite, the #1 AI Cloud ERP, today announced a series of innovations that will help organizations increase efficiency and accelerate growth. The new AI-powered innovations will enable customers to take advantage of unified workflows across finance, operations, and customer service to automate and accelerate transactions, reconciliations, reporting, and pricing decisions.

"With a single unified suite and the ability to leverage powerful AI models, NetSuite turns disconnected tasks into intelligent end-to-end workflows," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "With AI embedded across the suite, customers can increase automation, expand insights, improve agility, and unlock more value from their data."

The latest AI innovations in NetSuite include:

Intelligent Close Manager: Helps organizations further automate the close with a single, AI-powered command center. Organizations can shorten close cycles, strengthen accountability, and improve data integrity with advanced analytics that continuously monitor close activities, trends and variances, surface task status and net income impact, and provide detailed drill-downs into transactional data across the global business.

Helps organizations further automate the close with a single, AI-powered command center. Organizations can shorten close cycles, strengthen accountability, and improve data integrity with advanced analytics that continuously monitor close activities, trends and variances, surface task status and net income impact, and provide detailed drill-downs into transactional data across the global business. AI-powered bank transaction matching: Helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of bank reconciliations. Organizations can increase auto-match rates, reduce manual review, and close accounts faster with the power of generative-AI that extracts, enriches, and interprets bank activity to accurately classify and align entries to general ledger accounts.

Helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of bank reconciliations. Organizations can increase auto-match rates, reduce manual review, and close accounts faster with the power of generative-AI that extracts, enriches, and interprets bank activity to accurately classify and align entries to general ledger accounts. AI-generated report narratives: Help organizations turn dense business data into insights and action. Organizations can improve insights, accelerate outcomes, and enhance business performance with AI-generated narratives embedded in key financial and operational reports with a single click.

Help organizations turn dense business data into insights and action. Organizations can improve insights, accelerate outcomes, and enhance business performance with AI-generated narratives embedded in key financial and operational reports with a single click. AI-powered customer summaries: Help organizations resolve customer issues faster and improve engagement. Organizations can streamline triage and reassignment, and drive more consistent resolutions with role-based summaries for cases, sales transactions, along with the new NetSuite Customer 360.

Help organizations resolve customer issues faster and improve engagement. Organizations can streamline triage and reassignment, and drive more consistent resolutions with role-based summaries for cases, sales transactions, along with the new NetSuite Customer 360. AI-assisted advanced pricing: Helps organizations centralize and govern complex, policy-driven pricing at scale. Organizations can protect margins, respond faster to market changes, and ensure every quote reflects the right price with prices configured by date range, item assortment, and customer segment and AI-assisted pricing summaries that consolidate inventory, cost, and sales data into a single narrative.

Helps organizations centralize and govern complex, policy-driven pricing at scale. Organizations can protect margins, respond faster to market changes, and ensure every quote reflects the right price with prices configured by date range, item assortment, and customer segment and AI-assisted pricing summaries that consolidate inventory, cost, and sales data into a single narrative. SuiteCloud Developer Assistant: Helps organizations increase developer, administrator, and power user productivity. Organizations can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and accelerate coding, documentation, customization, and testing with an AI-powered coding companion for SuiteScript.

Helps organizations increase developer, administrator, and power user productivity. Organizations can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and accelerate coding, documentation, customization, and testing with an AI-powered coding companion for SuiteScript. NetSuite EPM Planning Agent: Helps organizations improve planning with embedded AI. Organizations can run real-time FP&A trend and variance analysis via natural language, explore what-if scenarios and simulations on data from across the business, and drive better cross-functional decisions.

Helps organizations improve planning with embedded AI. Organizations can run real-time FP&A trend and variance analysis via natural language, explore what-if scenarios and simulations on data from across the business, and drive better cross-functional decisions. NetSuite EPM Reconciliation Agent: Helps organizations accelerate reconciliations. Organizations can automatically clear transactions with an AI-driven matching engine trained on historical data to reduce manual effort and enable continuous, in-quarter reconciliations while teams focus on high-risk exceptions.

Other innovations in NetSuite include:

Advanced subscription metrics: Help organizations assess growth momentum and provide early indicators of churn risk with executive‑ready SaaS reporting in NetSuite Subscription Metrics. Organizations can access Committed Monthly Recurring Revenue (CMRR) metrics and drillable cohort heatmaps by acquisition month, apply flexible customer and contract filters, and track new, upsell, downsell, and churn impacts in real time.

Help organizations assess growth momentum and provide early indicators of churn risk with executive‑ready SaaS reporting in NetSuite Subscription Metrics. Organizations can access Committed Monthly Recurring Revenue (CMRR) metrics and drillable cohort heatmaps by acquisition month, apply flexible customer and contract filters, and track new, upsell, downsell, and churn impacts in real time. Multi-subsidiary vendor payments: Help organizations strengthen controls and unify spend management in NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation. Organizations in the U.S. can pay vendors across multiple-subsidiary relationships, improving fraud protection and consolidating reporting within a single vendor record.

Help organizations strengthen controls and unify spend management in NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation. Organizations in the U.S. can pay vendors across multiple-subsidiary relationships, improving fraud protection and consolidating reporting within a single vendor record. Flexible commitment allocation: Helps organizations monetize complex consumption commitments in NetSuite SuiteBilling. Organizations can unify pricing, allocation, and reporting across subscriptions; share credits across usage-based services; differentiate overage pricing by service line, type, or tier; and use cross-subscription prepay to share prepaid balances across multiple subscriptions for the same customer—simplifying processes and reducing errors.

Helps organizations monetize complex consumption commitments in NetSuite SuiteBilling. Organizations can unify pricing, allocation, and reporting across subscriptions; share credits across usage-based services; differentiate overage pricing by service line, type, or tier; and use cross-subscription prepay to share prepaid balances across multiple subscriptions for the same customer—simplifying processes and reducing errors. Consignment inventory management: Helps organizations optimize inventory for vendor‑owned stock in NetSuite Inventory Management. Organizations can gain precise tracking and full transparency and pay only when goods are sold, improving cash flow, vendor relationships, and supply chain accuracy.

Availability:

These features are now available to NetSuite customers worldwide except for the multi-subsidiary vendor payments capability, which is only available to U.S. customers. AI-generated report narratives are available worldwide in English with more languages coming soon.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

