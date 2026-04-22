Chocolatey, pistachio-inspired latte—rich, indulgent, and available now

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- happy®, the lifestyle coffee brand on a mission to elevate the everyday, founded by accomplished entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky (hello, eos, method products) and Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and producer Robert Downey Jr, is launching its first-to-market Dubai Chocolatey Style ready-to-drink (RTD) latte nationwide in over 2,000 Albertsons Cos. stores this month.

happy® Brings the Viral Dubai Chocolate Trend to RTD Coffee, Debuts New Latte at Albertsons Nationwide

This launch marks a major national expansion for happy, with Albertsons leading the nationwide debut of our Dubai Chocolatey Style latte. As a go-to for millions of shoppers, they're the perfect partner to bring more happy to more people in more places.

"Dubai chocolate has taken over social feeds and dessert menus across the country, and we wanted to capture that same sense of indulgence in a coffee you can enjoy anytime—whether it's in a cup or a can," said happy co-founder and CEO, Craig Dubitsky. "It's about taking a global flavor moment and making it part of your everyday ritual."

happy first entered Albertsons Cos. stores in February 2025 with their Ready-to-Drink Vanilla, Caramel and Mocha Lattes and Cold Brew, expanding into 2,000 locations within the first year. The addition of Dubai Chocolatey Style builds on that momentum and signals the brand's rapid national growth.

Tastefully made with 100% arabica beans that are thoughtfully sourced from Colombia, this seriously delicious™ blend with flavors of pistachio and chocolate is irresistible and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners. happy's Dubai Chocolatey Style Ready-to-drink latte will be available for purchase in most Albertsons Cos. stores beginning April 20, 2026, taking happy from 4 to 6 skus in most Albertson's banners.

About happy®:

Founded by Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr., happy® Products is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy® offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. Happy® is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

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SOURCE happy®