happy® Goes Big with New, 48oz Ready-to-Enjoy Cold Brews, Available First at Kroger

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happy®

Apr 13, 2026, 14:46 ET

The Brand's First Shareable Format Marks Its Entry into the Booming Refrigerated Coffee Category

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, happy®, the lifestyle coffee brand founded by accomplished entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky (hello, eos, method products) and Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and producer Robert Downey Jr, is expanding into the refrigerated aisle with the launch of its new 48oz Cold Brew. Rolling out first at Kroger stores this April, the new, shareable format is a first for happy and marks the brand's entry into one of the fastest-growing segments in coffee.

Available in two unsweetened varieties, Cold Brew and Perfect Vanilla Cold Brew, the new ready-to-enjoy offering is crafted with 100% Arabica beans and designed for smooth, balanced flavor that can be enjoyed straight, over ice, or customized at home.

The Kroger launch builds on happy's growing national retail footprint and continued expansion across ready-to-drink formats. By entering the refrigerated aisle, happy extends its mission of elevating everyday rituals into more at-home occasions — meeting consumers where premium convenience and quality intersect.

"Cold brew continues to be one of the most dynamic areas of coffee, and entering the refrigerated multi-serve space is a natural next step for us," said Craig Dubitsky, co-founder and CEO of happy. "Launching with our incredible partner Kroger allows us to scale thoughtfully while bringing happy into more homes and everyday rituals."

The new 48oz bottles deliver approximately four 25 calorie servings per container, and will be available beginning in April at Kroger banners nationwide, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Dillons, Fry's, Mariano's, Smiths, and QFC.

With this launch, happy continues to build on its expanding portfolio of ready-to-drink lattes and cold brews, while reinforcing its commitment to high-quality ingredients, thoughtful sourcing, and making coffee moments just a little more joyful.

For more information, visit happyproducts.com

About happy®:
Founded by Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr., happy® Products is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. happy is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE happy®

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