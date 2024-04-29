Happy Egg Co. Recruits Local Farms for Free Range Egg Production

Leading Free Range Egg Brand Actively Seeks Partner Farms in Ozarks and the Midwest

ROGERS, Ark., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Egg Co., the #1 free range egg brand in the nation, according to Nielsen, is recruiting new farmers to thoughtfully raise its Happy hens. With a focus on animal welfare and producing high-quality eggs, Happy Egg seeks to partner with farmers in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and the surrounding areas (a.k.a. the Heartland of Happy), who share its values and are dedicated to upholding the company's exceptional, American Humane Certified free range farming standards. Headquartered out of Rogers, Arkansas, Happy Egg is a family-owned company that currently works with 100+ independent family farms to produce its eggs. By partnering with more individuals, the company aims to support the livelihoods of local farmers and contribute to the Heartland economy, while meeting growing demand for its free range eggs sold at retailers across the country.

Applicants experienced in egg-laying hens are preferred, but Happy Egg will work with eager individuals who meet the criteria to become a partner farm. To qualify, applicants must own or be able to purchase at least 15 acres of farmland that they manage full time. A dedicated team at Happy Egg is committed to the success of its growers and provides ongoing support and partnership throughout their journey, from signing them on with a generous contract to ensuring their farming practices exceed world-class standards. The people at Happy Egg are proud to share a community with its partner farms. Not only does the team live and work nearby, but all the senior leaders also grew up in Missouri and Arkansas.

"As much as we care about getting our eggs to store shelves, we are even more passionate about the people behind them," said Jack Luton, Vice President of Operations at Happy Egg. "By supporting our farmers with boots on the ground and serving as a trusted resource for them, we've been able to establish mutually beneficial partnerships and are eager to expand our reach even further."

Added Alex Worley, CEO of Happy Egg, "Our farmers are at the core of everything we do. Thanks to their dedication to raising the standard, Happy Egg has become the leading free range egg brand in the country. Without them, we could not produce delicious eggs with deep orange yolks that consumers across the nation love."

Happy Egg hens are thoughtfully raised with 21.8 square feet of range per bird (that's 10x the space of most free range farms) and given year-round access to the outdoors for 8+ hours a day, weather permitting. Shade trees and play kits that provide natural enrichment for the hens' protection, perching, and lounging are also provided, as well as daily care and attention from the farmers. The birds are also given a steady flow of fresh water, plus a specially formulated diet that's free of hormones and preservatives. To apply, visit happyeggfarms.com.

