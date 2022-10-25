Happy HalloWEENDY's: Wendy's Celebrates Spooky Season with Scary Good Deals All Weekend Long

Oct 25, 2022, 09:00 ET
Ding-dong – Wendy's® is turning Halloween into a HalloWEENDY's weekend-long celebration with five fang-tastic deals. No tricks – just treats from your favorite red head!
HalloWEENDY's weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 27 and run through Halloween on Monday, October 31. Check out the frighteningly good Wendy's mobile app offers* below:
- Thursday, October 27: FREE Large frighteningly good Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase
- Friday, October 28: BO(O)GO Dave's Single®
- Saturday, October 29: FREE spooktacular Small Chili with any purchase
- Sunday, October 30: BO(O)GO Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Monday, October 31: FREE eerie-sistible Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase
BOO-nus Deal: Don't forget to buy Boo! Books™ at your nearest Wendy's location or in the Wendy's mobile app through Halloween to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA)**. For just $1 each, you'll receive FIVE coupons for FREE Jr. Frosty® treats and help to find permanent, loving families for children in foster care. A Halloween deal that gives back.
Don't be a scaredy cat! To bag these spooky good treats, simply download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.
*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Mobile purchase required. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required.
**At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 85¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.5.2022 – 10.31.2022 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.5.2022 – 12.31.2022.
***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.
