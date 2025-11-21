Happy Pawlidays! Airblown® Styles Featuring Festive Furry Friends

Delightful Animal Inflatables Spread Christmas Cheer

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash holiday joy in your yard with adorable Animal Airblown® designs from Gemmy. Bring your display to life with animated scenes, keep it classic with North Pole creatures, or capture hearts with Christmas canines!

Animated Airblown® Animals

Unleash holiday joy in your yard with adorable Animal Airblown® designs from Gemmy. Post this Capture Christmas cuteness with Gemmy’s Animal Airblown® collection. Find magical movement and huggable holiday critters in-store and online at The Home Depot.

Let animated inflatables steal the show with every merry, magical movement!

The 6-ft wide Animated Dog Teeter Totter sets the stage with a clever green "Happy Pawlidays" base. A Santa suit-wearing Saint Bernard sits on one side of the seesaw, while three smaller pups – a Frenchie, Dachshund, and Chihuahua – balance on the other, each bundled up in winter accessories. The candy cane-striped seesaw moves up and down, creating a lifelike teeter-totter motion!

Joining the fun is the 4.3-ft tall Animated Teddy Bear, made with fur-patterned fabric for a soft, cuddly look. Wearing a Santa hat over one ear and a red and green-striped scarf with fluffy pompoms, this teddy pops in and out of a wrapped Christmas present. A beary-cute surprise, this heartwarming inflatable is sure to delight all ages.

Classic Christmas Companions

Celebrate tradition with charming characters straight from the North Pole.

Santa, Penguin, and Polar Bear Scene (6.5-ft wide): Santa stands proudly alongside a penguin and polar bear dressed in coordinating Santa hats and striped scarves. A festive "Santa Stops Here" sign sits beside a wrapped green present, creating a picture-perfect holiday moment.

(6.5-ft wide): Santa stands proudly alongside a penguin and polar bear dressed in coordinating Santa hats and striped scarves. A festive "Santa Stops Here" sign sits beside a wrapped green present, creating a picture-perfect holiday moment. Teddy Bear (5.5-ft tall): Designed with realistic, fur-like fabric and outstretched arms, this teddy bear is irresistibly huggable in its full Santa suit.

(5.5-ft tall): Designed with realistic, fur-like fabric and outstretched arms, this teddy bear is irresistibly huggable in its full Santa suit. Reindeer (3.5-ft tall): Sitting happily with expressive blue eyes, this sweet reindeer is styled in a red and green plaid scarf and a Santa hat.

(3.5-ft tall): Sitting happily with expressive blue eyes, this sweet reindeer is styled in a red and green plaid scarf and a Santa hat. Penguin (3.5-ft tall): Greet guests with a smiling penguin, posed with open wings to welcome all. A buffalo-plaid scarf and Santa hat complete the look.

Holiday Hounds

Deck the paws with playful pups, a noble nod to our favorite four-legged family members.

Dachshund (4-ft wide): Ready for the season of giving, this smiling dachshund wears a red collar and lays down beside two whimsically wrapped presents.

(4-ft wide): Ready for the season of giving, this smiling dachshund wears a red collar and lays down beside two whimsically wrapped presents. Golden Retriever (3.5-ft tall): This golden retriever sits on its hind legs with a joyful expression. A Santa hat and candy cane-striped scarf add a festive final touch.

(3.5-ft tall): This golden retriever sits on its hind legs with a joyful expression. A Santa hat and candy cane-striped scarf add a festive final touch. Hanging Dog Stocking (3.5-ft tall): Don't forget a stocking for man's best friend! This hangable, candy cane-striped stocking features green, paw print-accented trim and a tennis ball and bone peeking out from the top.

Capture Christmas cuteness with Gemmy's Animal Airblown® collection. Find magical movement and huggable holiday critters in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries