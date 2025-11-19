Small Gemmy Inflatables Inspire Big Holiday Cheer

Deck the Halls with Adorable Animals and Classic Christmas Characters

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday decorating just got cuter with the release of 3.5-ft Airblown® Holiday Lights from Gemmy, sold exclusively at Lowe's and Lowes.com. Perfect for apartments, entryways and porches, these pint-sized inflatables deliver full-sized seasonal cheer.

Holiday Hounds

This trio of Christmas canines brings plenty of personality to seasonal setups:

Boston Terrier : Sitting on its hind legs, this black and white pup looks dapper in a Santa hat and buffalo plaid scarf.

: Sitting on its hind legs, this black and white pup looks dapper in a Santa hat and buffalo plaid scarf. French Bulldog : Cute as can be, this Frenchie is styled in an oversized candy cane-striped bow and a red sweater embellished with a candy cane heart.

: Cute as can be, this Frenchie is styled in an oversized candy cane-striped bow and a red sweater embellished with a candy cane heart. Crouching Dog : This adorable brown dog is posed in a playful stance, tongue out and ready for holiday fun in a plaid Santa hat.

Cheerful Critters

Unexpected animals join the holiday lineup, adding cozy vibes and pops of color:

Bear : With green eyes that match its green scarf, this lovable bear keeps warm in a red snowflake sweater.

: With green eyes that match its green scarf, this lovable bear keeps warm in a red snowflake sweater. Duck : Make a splash with the bright yellow duck, holding a candy cane and bundled up in a green and white-striped scarf and a Santa hat.

: Make a splash with the bright yellow duck, holding a candy cane and bundled up in a green and white-striped scarf and a Santa hat. Highlander Cow : Styled with real furry fringe atop its head and a spiffy buffalo-plaid bowtie, this Highlander Cow is the ultimate festive farmhouse addition.

: Styled with real furry fringe atop its head and a spiffy buffalo-plaid bowtie, this Highlander Cow is the ultimate festive farmhouse addition. Flamingo : Add a tropical twist to your display with this two-toned pink flamingo complete with a green Christmas wreath around its neck.

Classic Characters

Timeless holiday favorites round out the collection:

Gingerbread Man : Decorated with icing details and a sprinkle-patterned bowtie and Santa hat trim, the Gingerbread Man is a sweet treat for any home.

: Decorated with icing details and a sprinkle-patterned bowtie and Santa hat trim, the Gingerbread Man is a sweet treat for any home. Santa : No Christmas display is complete without Santa. With outstretched arms and expressive eyes, Santa completes your outdoor display to welcome guests. Available in multiple skin tones.

Whether displayed on their own or paired with larger statement pieces, these small Airblown® Holiday Lights pack plenty of festive flair. Discover this lineup and more in-store and online exclusively at Lowe's this Christmas.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries