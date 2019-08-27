Happy Plugs Recalls Wireless Headphones Due to Burn Hazard
Aug 27, 2019, 14:27 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Happy-Plugs-Recalls-Wireless-Headphones-Due-to-BurnHazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones
Hazard: The micro-USB charging cable packaged with Happy Plugs wireless headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Remedy: Replace
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headphones and charging cable, and return them to their place of purchase or contact Happy Plugs to receive free replacement headphones and charging cable.
Consumer Contact:
Happy Plugs at 800-419-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email customerservice@happyplugs.com and include "Recall" in the subject line, or online at https://happyplugs.com and click on "Support," then "Warranty and Returns," then click on "Voluntary Recall and Exchange Program." The direct link to the recall page can be found at https://happyplugs.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024787134-Voluntary-Recall-andExchange-Program.
Recall Details
Units: About 6,900 (In addition, about 2,550 were sold in Canada.)
Description:
This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external microUSB charging cable. The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other. The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The following headphones are included in this recall.
|
Item #
|
Color
|
UPC
|
Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Black Gold
|
811613031059
|
Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Black
|
811613031066
|
Item # 7622 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
White
|
811613031073
|
Item # 7623 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Pink Gold
|
811613031080
|
Item # 7624 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Matte Gold
|
811613031097
|
Item # 7625 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Space Gray
|
811613031103
|
Item # 7626 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
White Marble
|
811613031110
|
Item # 7627 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Botanica Exotica
|
811613031127
|
Item # 7629 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Pink Marble
|
811613032056
|
Item # 7630 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Leopard
|
811613032063
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Macy's stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $10 and $40.
Importer: Happy Plugs Inc., of New York
Manufactured in: China
In Conjunction With: Health Canada
Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappelavis/hc-sc/2019/70395r-eng.php
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 19-188
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Share this article