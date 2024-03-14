NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is only one place to be on St Patrick's Day and that is Ireland. The stunning emerald isle is alive with color, brimming with energy, and waiting to welcome visitors for the experience of a lifetime.

Happy St Patrick’s Day: Fill Your Heart with Ireland St. Patrick's Day Parade, Dublin

St Patrick's Festival is truly one of the great spectacles of the world — a week-long celebration of music, dance and outdoor shows culminating in the fabulous St. Patrick's Day parade through the historic streets of Dublin on March 17th. Regional parades take place in cities such as Kilkenny, Limerick and Killarney.

One can also visit the 'Home of St Patrick' in Northern Ireland and visit the St Patrick's center in Downpatrick which is the world's only permanent exhibit to our patron saint.

Tourism Ireland will broadcast this year's epic Dublin parade LIVE with commentary from PBS star Mickela Mallozzi and Irish TV legend Francis Brennan - Check out our Dublin parade livestream here on March 17.

Sustainable St Patrick - The world goes green on St Patrick's Day to celebrate all things Irish, but the island of Ireland is also going green in a different way. Ireland has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It's a commitment that is visible right across the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Visit all four corners - Many of the uniquely Irish experiences are to be found off the beaten path. The Wild Atlantic Way stretches along our western seaboard. Ireland's Ancient East is a journey through 5000 years of European history in the eastern portion of the island. Northern Ireland is a special corner of the island which has its own distinct identity and cultural offering.

An island for all seasons - The summer is a great time to visit Ireland, but one shouldn't forget the great year-round experiences to be had throughout the island of Ireland. Competitive airfares, hotel availability and smaller crowds, make fall, winter and spring great periods to visit.

Ireland has never been easier to get to. 2024 will see a record number of non-stop flights from 17 US gateways. Travel to Ireland is also made easier by the fact that Dublin and Shannon airports operate US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance, which means visitors will return to the US as domestic passengers.

So, join us and be part of our global celebration. Visit www.Ireland.com and see our fantastic St Patrick's Day great value offers for 2024 and beyond.

#FillYourHeartWithIreland in 2024, the welcome has never been warmer.

