Harbinger Unveils the HC Series Cab: An All-Electric and Hybrid Medium-Duty Low Cab Forward Work Truck that Sets a New Standard

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger, an American automotive and industrial manufacturer, today at Work Truck Week 2026 unveiled the HC Series Cab, a new breed of medium-duty, low cab forward (LCF) vehicles available now for order as both an electric and plug-in hybrid model. With the HC Series Cab, Harbinger is setting a new standard for the future of work truck mobility. This all-new vehicle delivers enhanced maneuverability, driver comfort, safety, and operational cost savings for work trucks operating in demanding real-world environments. The truck also doubles as a mobile power station to deliver sustained power for tools and equipment on any jobsite for prolonged periods of time.

The low cab forward vehicle expands Harbinger's medium-duty product lineup and is designed for limitless configurations to meet customer work needs including moving more cargo and operating in tighter environments. With these diverse needs in mind, Harbinger ensured the HC Series Cab can be upfit with a variety of bodies, including cargo boxes, stake beds, flatbeds and more. The LCF architecture enables longer cargo boxes on shorter wheelbases, allowing fleets to increase usable cargo volume without increasing overall vehicle length. The HC Series Cab has a 26,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and offers competitive payload capacity to leading vehicles in the segment, while also delivering the benefits of an electric platform.

"The HC Series Cab represents a major expansion of our product line and a defining moment for the medium-duty industry," said John Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Harbinger. "For too long, fleets have had to compromise between payload, maneuverability, range and onboard capability. We engineered this platform to outperform legacy diesel options while unlocking new advantages through electrification and our range-extended hybrid system to enable real work in the field."

Extended Range. Exportable Power. Maximum Capability.

Harbinger's range-extended hybrid platform uses a gasoline engine to recharge the batteries, extending range up to 500 miles, depending on upfit configuration and drive cycle. Thanks to the range extender, the vehicle can also recharge its batteries while parked without external power. The platform also supports full power take-off (PTO) functionality to operate hydraulic and body-mounted equipment. As part of its power export system, Harbinger is introducing an onboard AC inverter option delivering up to 15 kilowatts of exportable power on both EV and hybrid models, enabling crews to run external tools and jobsite equipment directly from the vehicle. In hybrid configuration, the system can sustain continuous 15-kilowatt power export through onboard generation, eliminating the need for separate generators and extending operational uptime in the field.

Built for Tight Routes, Heavy Loads, and Frequent Stops

Harbinger's HC Series Cab delivers best-in-class maneuverability and visibility, addressing two of the most common challenges faced by urban and regional fleets. Among its key differentiators:

Best-in-class turning diameter of 42 feet on the 158-inch wheelbase.

Low frame height of approximately 29 inches at GVWR, to increase the speed of entry, exits, and loading.

Low cab forward driving position that improves sightlines and urban safety.

Independent front suspension and EV responsiveness for a smoother, quieter ride.

A Platform Designed for Uptime

Unlike EVs that are retrofitted from combustion engine platforms, the Harbinger HC Series Cab is built from the ground up on Harbinger's proprietary vertically integrated electric architecture. Harbinger's electric chassis includes all major vehicle systems, which the company designs and manufactures in-house, including the powertrain, battery system, steering, brakes, and more. This vertically integrated approach keeps costs low and provides a higher-performing, safer, and more durable solution than electric vehicles built upon existing diesel and gasoline platforms, the typical approach in the industry. Shared components across Harbinger vehicles help fleets streamline service parts, simplify maintenance, and improve uptime.

Harbinger's class-leading electric drivetrain reduces routine maintenance, while a modular front-end design simplifies repairs and lowers total cost of ownership. The platform is engineered for long service life, with durability targets exceeding 450,000 miles.

Redefining Driver Safety and Comfort in Medium-Duty Vehicles

Harbinger is bringing driver-assistance features to its medium-duty vehicles in a segment where safety, comfort, and driver experience have historically lagged behind customer expectations. In addition to the safety features already available in Harbinger trucks today, including backup cameras with dynamic trajectory, virtual bumpers, and acoustic vehicle alerting systems, the company recently acquired Phantom AI to incorporate additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In 2026, Harbinger will equip its medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicles with ADAS features such as emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and more. The integration is a direct response to fleet demand for additional safety systems to help drivers and protect fleets.

Harbinger at Work Truck Week

At Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis, Harbinger will exhibit the HC Series Cab and other products at Harbinger booth 413. Harbinger is also offering on-site ride-and-drive experiences of its range-extended Hybrid Step Van at the event.

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American-made medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at acquisition parity to traditional diesel vehicles. Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com. You can find the company newsroom HERE.

