Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Chainsaws Due to Serious Injury Hazard

Name of Product: Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14 inch electric chainsaws

Hazard: The power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the "off" position, posing a serious injury hazard to the operator.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw. Replacement units will be available starting May 21, 2018.

Consumer Contact:

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on "Recall Safety Information" on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,020,000

Description:

This recall involves two models of 14 inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names. The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and "Portland" printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and "Chicago Electric" printed on the chainsaw handle. All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw.

Brand Model Number Color Portland 67255 or 61592 Green and black One Stop Gardens 67255 or 61592 Green and black Chicago Electric 67255 or 61592 Red and black

Incidents/Injuries: Harbor Freight Tools has received 15 reports of chainsaws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches.

Sold At: Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50.

Importer: Harbor Freight Tools, of Camarillo, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

