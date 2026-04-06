Harbor Group International Joins CAIS Platform to Expand Access to Real Estate Private Credit

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a leading global real estate investment and management firm, today announced that it has joined the CAIS platform, the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors. Select HGI investment strategies are now available on CAIS, expanding access to the firm's real estate private credit capabilities within the wealth management channel.

HGI's presence on CAIS follows the platform's rigorous diligence process and reflects growing demand among financial advisors for differentiated private credit strategies supported by real assets. HGI is distinct among platform participants for its integrated approach across real estate, private credit, and capital markets, offering advisors access to income-oriented strategies grounded in multifamily assets.

"We're pleased to join the CAIS platform and broaden access to our real estate private credit capabilities," said Saul Lubetski, Vice Chairman of HGI. "As financial advisors seek solutions that can provide income, diversification, and risk mitigation, our approach combines credit investing with deep real estate and capital markets expertise and resonates strongly in today's environment."

"We are pleased to welcome Harbor Group International to the CAIS platform," said Brad Walker, President of CAIS. "Their approach to private credit, informed by real estate experience, adds to the range of solutions available to advisors exploring income-oriented and asset-backed strategies."

CAIS connects over 2,000 wealth management firms and more than 62,000 financial advisors to a curated selection of alternative investment solutions. The addition of HGI further expands the range of private markets offerings available to advisors and their clients.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC is a privately owned global real estate investment and management firm with a focus on multifamily, office, and other real estate asset classes. The firm invests across the risk spectrum, including real estate equity and credit strategies, and manages assets on behalf of a diverse investor base that includes institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth clients. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, Harbor Group International maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Tel Aviv. Follow Harbor Group International on LinkedIn.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies, providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency. CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms supporting more than 62,000 financial advisors overseeing approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ. For more information, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Prosek Partners for HGI

[email protected]

SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC