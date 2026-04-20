Harbor Group International Rises to No. 15 on NMHC's 2026 Top Owners List

Firm additionally ranks at No. 29 on the Top Managers list and No. 16 on the Top Developers list

NORFOLK, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), has been ranked No. 15 on the National Multifamily Housing Council's ("NMHC") 2026 Top Owners list, up from No. 21 in 2025, reflecting continued momentum in the firm's multifamily investment strategy.

Over the past year, HGI remained focused on identifying and acquiring multifamily assets with strong underlying fundamentals. The firm deployed capital selectively, prioritizing opportunities with long-term value and growing its ownership to more than 64,000 apartment units across the United States.

"This recognition reflects the discipline and consistency of our approach," said Yisroel Berg, Chief Investment Officer – Multifamily, at HGI. "In an uncertain market, we've remained focused on high-quality multifamily assets where we see durable demand and long-term growth potential."

The NMHC Top Owners list is one of the industry's most closely watched benchmarks, ranking firms based on the number of apartment units owned in the U.S. Additionally in 2026, HGI made its debut on the Top Developers list at No. 16, and the firm's property management arm, Harbor Group Management Company, ranked at No. 29 on the Top Managers list.

These latest rankings underscore HGI's deliberate growth and continued ability to navigate market dislocation while building a resilient multifamily portfolio.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC is a privately owned global real estate investment and management firm with a focus on multifamily, office, and other real estate asset classes. The firm invests across the risk spectrum, including real estate equity and credit strategies, and manages assets on behalf of a diverse investor base that includes institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth clients. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, Harbor Group International maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Tel Aviv. Follow Harbor Group International on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC