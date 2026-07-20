Harbour Group Partners with APG

ST. LOUIS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packing & Gasket Holdings, LLC ("APG"), has joined SHF, Inc., a Harbour Group company, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. APG will operate alongside Harbour's other flow component businesses, Stainless Hose Fittings (SHF), Texcel, and OmegaOne. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in southeast Texas in 1943, and operating today from Houston and Knoxville, Tenn., APG is a master distributor of sealing and fluid conveyance products, including O-rings, gaskets and couplings. The company maintains a deep inventory of over 40,000 active SKUs, supported by a diversified network of OEM suppliers. These products are combined with value-added services such as O-ring bagging, kitting, and custom gasket fabrication, to serve a variety of end markets.

Mr. Fox said, "APG's product set and customer base are very complementary to that of our flow component businesses, and we are excited about the growth opportunity this combination creates. In particular, the EVER-TITE™ brand was the first cam and groove coupling ever developed and remains an industry leader. It marries perfectly with Texcel's broad hose line. With these products and this talented team, we are creating a one-stop shop for our distributors' fluid conveyance needs."

"APG is a strong addition to our growing family of specialty flow-control and sealing businesses," said Jake Walker, CEO of SHF, Texcel, and OmegaOne. "By bringing APG together with our family of brands, we are expanding the breadth of products, technical expertise, and customer support we can deliver to our customers. Just as important, APG brings an outstanding reputation, experienced team, and service-first culture that align closely with how we want to build this business for the long term."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including plumbing fixtures, control solutions, supply chain condition monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, specialty fittings, professional diagnostic and repair tools, specialty chemicals, pet coat care products, outdoor living products, thermal management solutions, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 237 companies in 51 different industries.

About SHF, Texcel, and OmegaOne

SHF, Texcel, and OmegaOne operate as a unified business platform supplying stainless-steel adapters, fluid power fittings, braid bands, instrumentation fittings, and valves. As a supplier to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, the company stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes. The business is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout the fluid power and flow control industries. The business is based in Houston.

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SOURCE Harbour Group