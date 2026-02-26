Hard Rock International and Coca-Cola Create 'Women Empower' Series, Celebrate International Women's Month with Special Performances and Offerings Through March

Photos here

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and long-time partner Coca-Cola are championing women in music with a 'Women Empower' content series and related activations throughout March as part of Hard Rock's annual International Women's Month celebrations.

'Women Empower,' released throughout March, includes micro-documentaries that honor women shaping the music industry and culture around the world. The International Women's Month celebrations include a goal of 1,000 global live music and special events celebrating women across Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, Casinos and Live venues. In addition, Hard Rock will offer custom-designed retail merchandise, limited-edition Coca-Cola specialty drinks and food items at participating Hard Rock Cafes, curated listening experiences honoring iconic female artists through Hard Rock Hotels' Sound of Your Stay® program, and a generous donation to Women in Music.

"Music pulses through every guest experience at Hard Rock so we are happy to pull this thread through in this year's International Women's Month celebration with Coca-Cola and lift the curtain on our micro-documentary series spotlighting the women making an impact in the music industry," said Elena Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. "While music is our heart, philanthropy is Hard Rock's soul and we are proud to support nonprofit organization Women in Music's commitment to advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts."

"At Coca-Cola, we believe in the power of music and meaningful partnerships to bring people together and create positive change," said Tara Rowland, Customer Marketing Director at The Coca-Cola Company. "Through our collaboration with Hard Rock for International Women's Month, we're proud to help spotlight the women who are shaping the future of the music industry—both onstage and behind the scenes—while delivering memorable guest experiences through limited-edition offerings that celebrate creativity, culture and progress."

'Women Empower'

Recognizing that less than 5% of music and media creators are women, Hard Rock and Coca-Cola will spotlight six women working in different music industry roles around the globe. Watch the 'Women Empower' micro-documentaries to get an intimate look into creative journeys, inspirations, challenges and triumphs of the featured women who include:

Janelle Abraham: Director/Film Producer

Kat Luna: Singer/Songwriter

Minami Minami: Composer/Dancer/Singer

Claire Murphy: Guitar Tech

Mayna Nevarez: CEO & Founder, Nevarez Communications

Wendy Ong: Co-President/CMO, TaP Music

Women in Music

Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, Hard Rock's charitable arm, is donating $100,000 to Women in Music in honor of this year's International Women's Month. These funds will support the organization's education and empowerment efforts for women in the arts.

"Women in Music is proud to partner with Hard Rock Heals to unite our communities around the world in celebration of International Women's Month," said Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music. "This year's campaign underscores our shared commitment to championing not only diversity on stage, but also the wide range of roles across the music business—and the women behind the scenes whose work drives our industry forward."

Coca-Cola Limited-Time Menu at Hard Rock Cafes

Throughout March, participating Hard Rock Cafes will serve limited-edition Coca-Cola specialty drinks and menu items inspired by the different regions represented in the 'Women Empower' series. The menu includes:

Passionfruit Splash: A tropical passionfruit beverage with Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite and cranberry juice

A tropical passionfruit beverage with Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite and cranberry juice Mango Guava Chiller: A delicious mango and guava-flavored drink with Sprite, pineapple and lime juice

A delicious mango and guava-flavored drink with Sprite, pineapple and lime juice Spiced Yuzu Soda: A spiced brown sugar, yuzu and Coca-Cola blend concoction

A spiced brown sugar, yuzu and Coca-Cola blend concoction Fattoush Chicken Caesar Salad: A fresh romaine salad with grilled chicken breast, mint, red cabbage, cucumber, tomato, Mediterranean olives, green pepper, red pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, lemon, fried naan and red wine Caesar dressing

A fresh romaine salad with grilled chicken breast, mint, red cabbage, cucumber, tomato, Mediterranean olives, green pepper, red pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, lemon, fried naan and red wine Caesar dressing Mahi Sandwich: A scrumptious sandwich with a mahi filet, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, shoestring onions on a toasted bun, served with seasoned fries

A scrumptious sandwich with a mahi filet, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, shoestring onions on a toasted bun, served with seasoned fries Dulce de Leche Brownie: A decadent chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, dulce de leche and whipped cream

Exclusive Listening Experiences Celebrating Female Artists at Hard Rock Hotels

Across the globe, Hard Rock Hotels will celebrate women with an electrifying lineup of live performances, curated playlists, and ways to tune in to female artists who embody the spirit of empowerment and creativity. As part of the exclusive Sound of Your Stay® program, guests can enjoy specially designed music-themed amenities, from limited-edition vinyl records, memorabilia highlights, curated playlists, and listening experiences that highlight women's contributions to music. From tributes to legendary female artists to celebrating those on the rise, Hard Rock Hotels honors the power and influence of women in music and beyond.

Honoring Women at Events Worldwide

All over the world, Hard Rock will host live music and special events honoring women, including live women-led performances, networking events, brunches and other community-driven experiences, with the goal of hosting 1,000 events in March.

Rock Shop® Merch

Hard Rock's official International Women's Month T-shirts are now available for purchase at Rock Shop® retail locations and online at shop.hardrock.com.

For all Hard Rock's International Women's Month activations, visit www.hardrock.com/women.

