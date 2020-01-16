Hard Rock Atlantic City Doubles Down on Commitment to Team Members During First Town Hall Meeting

To reinforce the company core-motto "All Is One" Jim Allen emphasized the leadership's commitment to property reinvestment, Atlantic City and team members, announcing over $2 million in bonuses, starting at $250 per person, which will be awarded to all union and non-union full-time team members.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus William Osceola Jr., Hard Rock Atlantic City Partners Joe and Michael Jingoli and Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo stood alongside of Jim Allen addressing over 2,000 team members and union representatives from UNITE HERE Local 54, Local 68 Operating Engineers, Carpenters Union and Painters District Council 711 during two Town Hall events.

This is the first time in over a decade that any casino in Atlantic City has allocated bonuses to all full-time team members, union included. In addition to the bonus announcement, leadership presented $40,000 in cash along with six all-expenses paid travel experiences to the new Guitar Hotel™ at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

"We could not be more proud of our team members and their hard work during the last 18 months Hard Rock Atlantic City has been open," said Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming Jim Allen. "Today is about you. We are committed to the future of this property and we hope that together we can continue to work hard in providing the best possible service for guests visiting our resort destination."

After an initial investment of over half a billion dollars prior to opening, Hard Rock Atlantic City plans to reinvest over $15 million in additional capital for 2020 to renovate meeting and convention spaces to further elevate the guest experience.

Additional Town Hall highlights included a snapshot of Hard Rock Atlantic City's community efforts, market positioning and an overall brand update highlighting the domestic and global hotel, casino and restaurant pipeline.

