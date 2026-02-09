Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces $50 Million in Capital Investments & Reaffirms Commitment to Atlantic City

Renderings and images are available for download here.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is reaffirming its commitment to excellence with a $50 million capital improvement plan for 2026 that is already underway. The resort will renovate more than 700 standard guest rooms, over 60 suites, and eight penthouses in the hotel's North Tower, along with refreshing walkways and corridors. The majority of the capital improvement projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the resort will expand its culinary landscape with several new dining concepts that include the anticipated debut of Sitar, an artfully designed East-Indian restaurant, with modern Indian cuisine, shaped by cultural influences and featuring Boardwalk views. The property will also welcome Philadelphia's beloved Federal Donuts and Chicken, opening this Spring.

To further enhance guests' arrival as they enter the property, upgrades are underway for new carpet installation on the casino floor and second floor corridor. Plus, the addition of 16 electric vehicle chargers have been installed at Rocktane Gas & Wash, and South Tower exterior restorations are also underway.

With a cumulative investment of nearly $700 million in the resort since 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has continued its ongoing commitment to guests through major capital improvements to deliver an exceptional experience. In 2023, the resort announced $50 million in capital improvements including penthouse suite renovations, the opening of a new high-limit slot parlor, a private helicopter, and a refresh of beachfront amenities.

Hard Rock Atlantic City continues to invest in its entertainment programming, reinforcing its position as the East Coast's premier destination. The resort is proud to showcase A-list performers across its venues, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, and the Vibe Stages. Exciting performances slated for 2026 include Rod Stewart, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Tosh, James Taylor, Charlie Puth, Ricardo Arjona, and many more.

"Our $50 million capital improvement plan for 2026 reflects Hard Rock Atlantic City's unwavering commitment to reinvesting in our resort, our team members, and the Atlantic City community," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "From redesigned guest suites and new dining concepts to world-class entertainment, and continued community engagement, these investments ensure we continue delivering an exceptional guest experience while honoring one of our four core mottos to 'Love All, Serve All'."

Hard Rock Atlantic City's commitment to their team members has earned the resort a third consecutive USA Today Top Workplaces Award in 2026, solidifying its reputation as -one of the best places to work. Hard Rock Atlantic City's steadfast commitment to community prosperity has been evident through strategic partnerships and impactful initiatives touching more than 500 local organizations since its opening in 2018. These efforts align with the company's core motto, "Take Time To Be Kind" and focus on education, food security, youth development, and social equity, fostering economic and social growth in the region.

Hard Rock Atlantic City plans to continue executing these priorities and aligning these efforts with Atlantic City's broader revitalization goals, further solidifying its position as a linchpin of the region's economic and cultural resurgence.

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers -2,296 slots, -128 table games, and a dedicated Sportsbook. Boasting more than 15 food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory, Flavor Tour food court and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

