Hard Rock Beach Club Brought the Soundtrack to 2024 FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX Race Weekend with Star-Studded Lineup of Performers Including Steve Aoki, Don Omar, Ed Sheeran, John Summit and More

On Friday, May 3, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki took the trackside stage with an electronic dance set to kick off the weekend, complete with a special guest appearance by Ryan Key from Yellowcard.

from Yellowcard. On Saturday, May 4, electronic dance duo Two Friends, reggaeton superstar Don Omar and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kept the soundtrack to race weekend going.

Today, Sunday, May 5 , DJs Cedric Gervais, John Summit and Kaskade will set the mood with high-energy sets to keep spectators vibing at the track throughout the main event.

"Hard Rock is thrilled to be bringing the soundtrack to the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for the third year in a row with an incredible lineup of weekend performances," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We're also proud to be partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing and wish everyone on the team another race with a strong finish on the podium."

As one of the most iconic hospitality spaces at Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Beach Club is located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track and is the place where South Beach meets Formula 1. Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, this luxury space features cabana-style seating, signature pools, bars and all-day cuisine.

Photos from the Hard Rock Beach Club at the 2024 FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can be found here.

About Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

