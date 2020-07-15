Hard Rock Cafe® Celebrates Summer With A Free Signature Ice Cream Float Offer

"Nothing compares to a refreshing, sweet treat like a Signature Ice Cream Float to celebrate summer," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "We are thrilled to mark the start of the summer season by offering fans a way to beat the heat with a complimentary Signature Ice Cream Float at Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world."

Guests of Hard Rock Cafe are able to pair their drink with any of Hard Rock's delicious menu items, including award-winning Steak Burgers, such as The Original Legendary® Burger and Double Decker Double Cheeseburger, Sliders, Shareables and more that are perfect for guests of all ages.

Those eager to indulge in a free Signature Ice Cream Float can be assured Hard Rock is taking all necessary precautions to ensure guest health and safety. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

Guests looking to visit Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting http://www.hardrockcafe.com/.

*Offer valid following a $10 minimum purchase at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations.

