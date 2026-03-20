Hard Rock Heals Foundation Donates $400,000 to Jamaica's Promise for Hurricane Melissa Relief

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock International, announced its "Stay Strong Jamaica" relief effort raised over $400,000 to support Jamaica's recovery from Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that struck in October 2025, causing nearly $9 billion in damages and leaving thousands homeless. The Foundation's donation was provided to support housing, infrastructure repair, and humanitarian aid through Jamaica's Promise, a non-profit organization that provides resources and support needed by local organizations.

David Hoenemeyer, COO of Seminole Gaming, alongside the honorable Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange and Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami Oliver Mair, presents the ceremonial check on behalf of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to Chris Benjamin, Board Member and Director of Jamaica's Promise.

The "Stay Strong Jamaica" initiative brought together fundraising efforts by the company's six Seminole Gaming locations in Florida, team members, guests and Hard Rock Heals Foundation leadership in a unified response to the storm's devastating impact on the island. A special benefit concert held January 2, 2026 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood featured celebrated Jamaican artists Shaggy, Julian Marley, Inner Circle, Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Etana, and more to honor Jamaica's culture and the country's resilience. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming contributed $100,000 to Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support the relief efforts.

"With so many Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members from Jamaica -- including more than 300 at our Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood property alone -- this Hurricane Melissa relief effort was truly personal for us. From our team members to our guests, everyone came together with one goal: to help the people of Jamaica recover and rebuild," said David Hoenemeyer, COO of Seminole Gaming.

"Jamaica is deeply grateful to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming and their team members and guests for their generosity and commitment to Jamaica's recovery. This major contribution will make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of Jamaicans who lost so much to Hurricane Melissa, and with partners like Hard Rock Heals Foundation standing with us, we know Jamaica will rebuild stronger than ever," said Olivia Grange, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

"We are proud to partner with the Hard Rock Heals Foundation on this important relief effort and are deeply encouraged by the more than $400,000 raised to support Jamaica's recovery," said Chris Benjamin, Board Member of Jamaica's Promise. "These funds will be directed to national recovery initiatives through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), helping to ensure timely and meaningful support reaches those most impacted by Hurricane Melissa. This collaboration reflects the power of partnership in helping communities rebuild and move forward."

Hoenemeyer made a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to Chris Benjamin, Board Member and Director of Jamaica's Promise on March 20, 2026 joined by the honorable Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange and Oliver Mair Jamaica's Consul General to Miami at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Funds raised through the "Stay Strong Jamaica" initiative will support recovery efforts coordinated in partnership with Jamaica's Promise, with proceeds benefiting national relief and rebuilding initiatives.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization that oversees all philanthropic activities for Hard Rock International. Guided by the belief that music is a universal force for good, the Foundation funds health, wellness, disaster relief, and community-based programs that promote healing through music and kindness. Since launching its grant program in 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has supported hundreds of local organizations making a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. In 2024, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood ranked No. 5 in Newsweek's Reader's Choice Awards for Best Casino with Live Entertainment. Hard Rock Live also ranked No. 4 worldwide in 2024 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among others.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 4 worldwide in 2024 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

SOURCE Hard Rock International