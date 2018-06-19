Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces 365 Live

"I am incredibly proud of not only the amount of entertainment we are providing, but the quality, as well," said Adam Zengel, Vibe Manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We worked very hard at crafting an experience unlike any other. Being able to come in from the boardwalk and see the level of artists we have playing without purchasing a ticket, shows our commitment to live entertainment."

365 Live will put performers on the Lobby Stage, the Council Oak Lounge, the Hard Rock Cafe, the Boardwalk Stage, and the Beach Stage, boasting performances from E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, American Idol winner Nick Fradiani, America's Got Talent winner Michael Grimm, Nick Howard from The Voice of Germany, Freestyle star Johnny O, American Idol runner-up Matt Giraud, Frankie Moreno and Jazz singer Nicole Henry, all in just the first week. The performances will continue daily through the end of August and will feature top DJ's, soloist sensations, rock stars and alternative bands, providing an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Sunday Jazz Brunch and Monday Night Blues at the Hard Rock Cafe will kick off each week with 365 Live. Brunch will be offered in the Cafe on Sunday mornings, featuring smooth Jazz sounds of Grammy Award winner Tom Scott (7/1), Elio Villafranca (7/8), Alex Minasian (7/15), Nat Adderley. Jr. (7/22), and Ayako Shirasaki and Noriko Ueda (7/29). Blues shows include performances from Eric Gales (7/2), Samantha Fish (7/9), Anthony Gomes (7/16), Scotty Bratcher (7/23), Jeremiah Johnson (7/30) and many more starting at 9 pm on Monday nights.

All 365 Live shows are FREE and open to the public.

For more information or a full 365 Live schedule, see hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos deliver products for the varied aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,100 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel and casino also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay® music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24-Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24-Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

