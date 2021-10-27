Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces Donna Ward as Vice President of Sales

"Hard Rock Atlantic City is thrilled to welcome Donna to our team," said Joe Lupo, Property President. "Her commitment to bringing the best meetings and conventions to Hard Rock will not only be invaluable to our property but will also elevate the Atlantic City market as a whole."

Prior to joining Hard Rock Atlantic City Ward spent more than 35 years in sales roles throughout Atlantic City including Harrah's, the former Trump Organization and Resorts Casino Hotel. Most recently, Ward was VP of Sales, Catering and Convention Services at Golden Nugget.

Ward has been a volunteer with the Miss America pageant since 1987, and currently serves as Chairwoman on their Board of Trustees. She is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Balles, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City,

(609) 449-5294

[email protected]

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City