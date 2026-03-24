Hard Rock Hotel Malta Now Accepting Bookings for Summer 2026 Debut

A bold new Mediterranean destination where music, style, and skyline views set the stage for unforgettable stays

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ST. GEORGE'S BAY, Malta, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock International announces reservations are now open to bookings for July 2026 and onward at the highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel Malta, a bold new Mediterranean destination.

Bookings now open for Hard Rock Hotel Malta welcoming guests this summer

Located in the vibrant heart of St. George's Bay, the hotel will redefine Malta's luxury lifestyle scene with Hard Rock's unmistakable energy, elevated design, and next-generation hospitality. The property will feature 397 panoramic sea-view rooms, including 25 exclusive suites with private heated pools, two executive club floors, and a 466 sqm ballroom. Guests will be immersed in Hard Rock's iconic atmosphere – from the curated collection of music-infused design and memorabilia, which they can explore through an exclusive tour, to creative spaces and design details built around the site's historic architecture.

By day, the hotel will offer a tranquil setting for yoga, breakfast and poolside relaxation, while by night it will transform into a vibrant social hub with cocktails, music and entertainment. The destination promises a diverse culinary portfolio with more than 10 restaurant, bar, lounge and club concepts, including rooftop and beachfront dining. Among these, CYANA Aegean Cuisine is a signature rooftop destination by Chef Sergi Arola where Aegean rhythm and Maltese light will converge — sunlit and serene by day, slow-burning and alive by night, with charcoal-fired seafood, mezze, and herb-led cocktails flowing from lunch to dusk. Other culinary highlights include Sessions, the brand's all-day dining restaurant; Al Kasbah, serving authentic Lebanese cuisine; and adult-only rooftop bar Eclipse, delivering stunning views of St. George's Bay.

After days exploring the Megalithic Temples of Malta, swimming in hidden coves, or wandering through Valletta's golden limestone streets, guests can rejuvenate in 3,800 sqm of spa, wellness and fitness space at the Rock Spa® and Body Rock® fitness center. Enhancing the experience are three indoor and eight outdoor heated pools and jetted tubs, including a rooftop cantilever pool – the only pool of its kind on the island – with panoramic views that sets the stage for unforgettable sunsets.

"We are thrilled to bring the iconic Hard Rock Hotel experience to the beautiful island of Malta," said John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International. "With Malta's incredible blend of history, culture, and natural beauty as our backdrop, we're establishing this hotel as a premier destination for travelers and look forward to welcoming our first guests this summer."

With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, a booming culinary and nightlife scene, and a growing reputation as one of Europe's most dynamic and safest destinations, Malta offers the perfect backdrop for Hard Rock's signature lifestyle, with the hotel set to supercharge that momentum, giving travelers a bold new reason to visit.

Hard Rock Hotel Malta is just minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage capital Valletta and surrounded by 7,000 years of culturally rich history, pristine beaches, and world-class diving sites. Just steps from the legendary Paceville district, guests can access Malta's most dynamic nightlife, while families and honeymooners can easily venture to nearby attractions including the medieval city of Mdina, Blue Lagoon of Comino, and Malta's sister island Gozo.

Hard Rock Hotel Exclusive Experiences

The seafront hotel will enhance guest stays through Hard Rock's incredible, one-of-a-kind amenities. Sound of Your Stay® immerses travelers in music through ways that suit their interests, from guitar rentals delivered to guest rooms through Picks®, to in-room record players with Wax®, and expertly curated playlists with Tracks® that set the perfect soundtrack for a Mediterranean getaway.

The on-site Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club™ and Vibe City are family-friendly, music-inspired havens that encourage kids to get moving and participate in imaginative play, while Hard Rock's Unleashed® pet program allows for pets to sit back, relax, and enjoy the same luxury hotel experience as their pet parents. Guests may bring up to two (2) pets up to 50 pounds each per room with access to exclusive amenities, including sWAG bags upon check-in, customized "pet tracks" playlists available on Spotify, and designated pet areas on property. A percentage of pet fees are donated to local animal shelters.

Putting a spin on conventional workout facilities, Hard Rock's Body Rock® is a state-of-the-art workout facility with live music, curated playlists, advanced equipment, and upbeat group fitness classes, while Rock Om® delivers a customized yoga experience to guests from the comfort of their rooms. At the Rock Spa®, guests can enjoy Rhythm & Motion, a fully immersive music-centric spa menu, utilizing amplified vibrations, pressures, and patterns as the foundation of its treatments.

To be among the first to check in to Hard Rock Hotel Malta, you can book your visit at hotel.reservations.hardrock.com. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Malta and upcoming properties, visit hotel.hardrock.com/malta.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International